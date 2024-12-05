Taiwan President Lai says Taiwan and US territory Guam should defend freedom in region

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan and Guam should work together to defend freedom and democracy in the region, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said Thursday on a visit to the American territory.

Guam was Lai's second U.S. stop on an ongoing tour of the Pacific islands, following a visit to Hawaii last weekend. China's authoritarian government claims Taiwan as its territory and says the self-governing island must come under its control at some point in the future.

Lai, in a speech to Guam’s legislature, emphasized the shared values and strategic importance of Taiwan and Guam in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Let us together become the crucial force in defending freedom, democracy in the first island chain,” he said, referring to a string of islands off the Asian continent that includes Japan, Taiwan and part of the Philippines.

The legislature passed a resolution welcoming Lai and extending appreciation for Taiwan's "significant contributions to Guam’s economy and community,” Speaker Therese Terlaje said.

Lai called for deeper cooperation with Guam, highlighting aquaculture, hydroponic agriculture, construction projects and alternative energy as potential areas of partnership.

China, which considers Taiwan a renegade province, opposes any official interaction between the island's government and the United States. The U.S. is the main overseas supplier of arms for Taiwan’s defense, and has naval and air force bases on Guam.

Earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemned” U.S. support for Lai’s visit to Hawaii and had lodged a complaint with the United States.

Lai arrived in Guam on Wednesday night after visits to the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu. He was scheduled to fly to Palau, the final stop on his trip.

The three Pacific Island countries are among 12 governments that recognize Taiwan diplomatically. The rest of the world, including the United States, have official ties with the Chinese government in Beijing.

The Associated Press