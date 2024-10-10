Taiwan’s president says China can’t represent the island

STORY: Taiwan’s leader Lai Ching-te used a keynote speech to strike both hard and conciliatory tones toward mainland China on Thursday.

President Lai took office in May and is detested by Beijing, who calls him a 'separatist.'

Outside the presidential office in Taipei - he said China had no right to represent Taiwan...

but also tried to offer some form of cooperation on issues like climate change.

Lai used Taiwan's formal name, the 'Republic of China', whereas mainland China's formal name is 'The PEOPLE'S Republic of China.'

“The Republic of China has already put down roots in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. And it is not subordinate to the People’s Republic of China. On this land, democracy and freedom are growing and thriving. The People’s Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan.”

China sees Taiwan, which is run democratically, as its own territory, but Lai and his government disagree.

He says only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.

On Thursday, he also says that his government and Beijing should work together to address climate change, fight infectious diseases, and maintain regional security.

China did not immediately respond to his comments.

However, earlier this week Beijing accused Lai of increasing tensions.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Wednesday, that China carried out another ‘joint combat readiness patrol’ around the island, which Taipei calls regular military harassment.

The U.S. said on Wednesday that China has no reason to use Lai’s speech as an excuse for military pressure.

Lai says he has repeatedly suggested talks with Beijing but been turned down.