Taiwan president spoke with US House Speaker Johnson, sources say

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te leaves for a trip to Hawaii, Guam and the Pacific Island allies

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te spoke by telephone with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during Lai's visit to the Pacific, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday, a move likely to infuriate Beijing.

Taiwan's presidential office did not immediately answer calls seeking comment. Johnson's office also did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

One of the sources said the call happened Wednesday afternoon U.S. time, adding this should not be a reason for China to increase its military intimidation of Taiwan.

Sources familiar with the situation have previously told Reuters that China could launch a new round of war games in response to Lai's trip to the Pacific, where he has stopped over in Hawaii and the U.S. territory of Guam.

China considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory and has condemned the United States for allowing Lai to transit its territory.

Lai rejects China's sovereignty claims.

