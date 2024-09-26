Taiwan provides update on its investigation into Lebanon’s exploding pagers

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
·2 min read

Four people have been questioned as witnesses in the investigation into a Taiwanese company linked to pagers that detonated in Lebanon last week, prosecutors said.

At least 39 people, including children, were killed and 3,000 injured after hundreds of pagers and walkie talkies exploded across Lebanon in what is widely suspected to have been an Israeli attack.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog appeared to deny his country’s involvement in the attack. He told Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “First of all, I reject out of hand any connection to this, or that source of operation.”

How or when the electronic devices were weaponised and remotely detonated remains under investigation, which has led prosecutors in Taiwan to look at the roles of companies at home as well as in Bulgaria, Norway and Romania.

Manufacturing labels on the exploded pagers indicated they were made by Gold Apollo, but the Taiwanese company denied making them. "The product was not ours. It was only that it had our brand on it," company president Hsu Ching-Kuang said.

He added that Gold Apollo had licensed BAC Consulting, a company in Hungary to which the devices were subsequently traced, to use its brand.

But University College London (UCL) graduate Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, the CEO of BAC Consultancy, said she was just a link in the supply chain and did not make the pagers.

Mr Hsu said his company had no knowledge of the pagers being rigged to explode.

The remains of exploded pagers on display (AFP via Getty)
The remains of exploded pagers on display (AFP via Getty)

Although the Taiwanese government also claimed that the pagers were not made on the island, prosecutors in Taipei opened an investigation into Gold Apollo.

A spokesperson for the Shilin District Prosecutors Office said a current and a former employee of the company have since been questioned as witnesses. “We are processing this case expeditiously and seeking resolution as soon as possible," the spokesperson said

They declined to name the people questioned or confirm whether any more employees would be interrogated.

"The two helped clarify the case and the whole case is under intensive investigation."

Mr Hsu and Teresa Wu, the sole employee of a company called Apollo Systems, were questioned last week, the spokesperson said.

The investigators reportedly also conducted searches at four locations linked to the company.

A Lebanese security source claimed that Hezbollah had ordered 5,000 pagers from Gold Apollo a few months earlier. The group had reportedly asked members in February to stop using mobile phones, warning they could be tracked by Israeli intelligence.

Israeli operatives allegedly “manufactured” the pagers and had them sent to Lebanon as a “part of an elaborate ruse” instead of just tampering with the devices at some stage, The New York Times claimed in a report.

Latest Stories

  • Fox News Analyst Calls Out Kellyanne Conway’s New Donald Trump Spin To Her Face

    Juan Williams confronted the ex-Trump White House counselor with an “absolute truth” about the former president.

  • Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Pet-Eating Hoax Bites Back With Charges Against Them

    A Haitian nonprofit group has filed charges against GOP nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their peddling of a pet-eating hoax that has turned Springfield, Ohio, upside over the last month.The Haitian Bridge Alliance, based in California, announced Tuesday that it has taken advantage of a Ohio law that allows private citizens to file charges without first going through police or prosecutors. The charges filed against the Republican candidates included disrupting public services, making false

  • Pelosi Snaps at CNN’s Jake Tapper for Mentioning Trump’s Smear at Harris

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi chided CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday for bringing up Donald Trump’s latest baseless smear of Vice President Kamala Harris regarding her acuity.On The Lead, Tapper broached the subject by noting feedback he has received regarding the media’s coverage of Trump’s gaffes and at times confusing responses to questions.“I’m sure that you hear from progressive voters, Democratic voters who say—as I hear from them on social media—[that] the media made such a big deal out of Joe Bide

  • Putin’s Pals Realize How Much They’ve Screwed Up With the Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States notably darkened the mood in Russia.In the run-up to the high-profile journey that clearly irked the Kremlin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that America is just like the Third Reich. Other commentators apparently received the same set of talking points and started to describe the U.S. as a Nazi nation.In anticipation of the visit, most state TV pundits and experts warned viewers that a decision to allow Uk

  • 'Daily Show' Stunned By Trump's Utterly Bonkers New Assassination Theory

    Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.

  • Bloc threatens to push for an early election if government doesn't top up pensions by Oct. 29

    Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet laid out a list of demands Wednesday he said the government must fulfil by the end of October if it wants to avoid the risk of an early election.Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Blanchet said the Bloc wants the government to push through a bill, C-319, that would hike Old Age Security (OAS) payouts by 10 per cent for seniors between the ages of 65 and 74. The government topped up OAS payments for seniors aged 75 and older in 2022.Blanchet als

  • Joe Biden Reveals Key Reason Why He Quit in Farewell U.N. Speech

    President Joe Biden sent a message to leaders in his final address to the U.N. General Assembly—his fourth and last time as president—while revealing more details of what finally led him to withdraw from the 2024 race against Donald Trump.While mostly focused on issues overseas, including the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden also noted how he “faced a decision whether to seek a second term as president” over the summer.“Being president has been the honor of my life. There i

  • Decision reached on Prince Harry's Visa application after shock revelations in memoir Spare

    A court judge has made a decision after Prince Harry's shock revelations in his bombshell memoir Spare. See details.

  • Michael Cohen Is Cooking Up a New Name and Passport if Trump Wins

    Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer who testified for the state in Trump’s criminal trial in New York this past spring, told MSNBC on Tuesday that he intends on leaving the country if his former boss—who has been threatening his opponents with prosecution—is elected president again.“I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name,” Cohen told Deadline: White House anchor Nicolle Wallace. “I don’t know how it’s going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my

  • Trump Shares MAGA OnlyFans Model’s Nail Salon Conspiracy About Harris

    Donald Trump on Monday shared a baseless claim by a MAGA OnlyFans model who alleged her nail salon stylist’s cousin is being paid $700 a week by Kamala Harris’ campaign to participate in protests.“I just left my nail salon and my nail tech said their one cousin is in South Philly and she is getting paid $700 a week to go to wherever Kamala’s campaign tells them to go to,” said Samantha Gangewere, who goes by “thatboostedchick” on social media, in a TikTok video Trump posted to his Truth Social p

  • Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking

    Despite Trump’s criminal record and other controversies, his supporters still see him as someone who is tough on immigration and good for the economy, an anthropologist who studies polarization finds.

  • Russia Compared Directly To Nazi Germany In Scathing UN Monologue

    "This is Russia's shame that will not be forgiven or forgotten," Poland's minister said.

  • Premier Danielle Smith announces plan to change Alberta Bill of Rights

    EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith says she plans to reinforce the right to decide whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedure in changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights.

  • Trump sexual assault accusers speak out in new George Conway PAC ads

    Two women who accuse former President Trump of sexual assault recounted their allegations in a pair of political ads urging voters not to elect the former president to a second term in office. The $250,000 ad campaign, which conservative lawyer George Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC announced on Wednesday, features two 60-second ad spots, with former saleswoman…

  • Trump says Ukraine is 'dead' and dismisses its defense against Russia's invasion

    Former President Donald Trump described Ukraine in bleak and mournful terms Wednesday, referring to its people as “dead” and the country itself as “demolished," and further raising questions about how much the former president would be willing if elected again to concede in a negotiation over the country's future.

  • Yet another one of China's elite has disappeared after criticizing Xi Jinping

    Chinese economist Zhu Hengpeng disappeared after criticizing Xi Jinping, the WSJ reported. He reportedly made comments on China's sluggish economy.

  • A snowmobiler who crashed into a parked Black Hawk helicopter is awarded $3 million

    BOSTON (AP) — The federal government was mostly responsible for a nighttime collision involving a snowmobiler who nearly died after hitting a Black Hawk helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail, a judge ruled in awarding him $3.3 million in damages.

  • Filmmaker Who Unearthed Critical Jan. 6 Footage Has A Warning About November

    Nick Quested’s latest film, "64 Days: The Road to Insurrection," paints a detailed picture of how Donald Trump almost stole an election.

  • Trump Spent His Night Hate-Watching Stephen Colbert And Raging About It Online

    It seems late night hosts have been on the former president’s mind a lot lately.

  • Trump Has a Message for Iran About ‘Ongoing’ Assassination Threats

    Donald Trump was given a briefing Tuesday by intelligence officials about “real and specific threats” from Iran to assassinate him, his campaign said.In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence informed the former president about the Iranian plots, which aim to “destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.” The briefing comes after the FBI foiled an alleged Iran-linked plot to kill Trump earlier this year that authorities sai