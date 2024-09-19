Taiwan recognizes same-sex marriage between Taiwanese and Chinese

Details of the decision: Beginning Sept. 19, Taiwanese-Chinese same-sex couples can legally register their marriages in Taiwan, provided they marry in one of the 35 countries that recognize same-sex marriage such as the U.S., U.K. and Canada. Couples must first submit their marriage certificate and other necessary documents, followed by an interview conducted by relevant authorities. This announcement builds on Taiwan’s 2019 landmark legalization of same-sex marriage and represents a significant shift in policy that previously excluded Chinese spouses from the same legal rights.

Why this matters: The MAC said the new regulations are part of the government's commitment to treating same-sex and heterosexual couples equally. The longstanding framework for cross-strait marriages — which includes interviews to prevent fraudulent marriages — remains intact, with “national security and social order” as key considerations, spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh said. While the latest move is seen as a step toward greater equality, activists point out lingering hurdles, such as same-sex couples still having to marry in a third country. This imposes higher economic and social barriers compared to their heterosexual counterparts. China, for its part, still does not recognize same-sex marriage, adding complexity for Chinese spouses seeking permanent residency in Taiwan.