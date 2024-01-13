Taiwan’s ruling party secures record third term as VP Lai Ching-te wins presidential vote

Taiwan’s ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), secured a historic third term on Saturday as Vice President Lai Ching-te won the country’s widely watched presidential election with more than 40 percent of the vote.

Lai, along with his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim – Taiwan’s former representative to the United States – won a total of more than 5 million votes.

Taiwan’s electoral system is based on first-past-the-post voting, awarding the victory to the presidential-VP pairing with the highest percentage of votes.

Turnout was put at more than 60 percent with some 19.5 million Taiwanese eligible to vote.

A favourite to succeed incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen, who is due to step down at the end of her second consecutive term in May, Lai’s win was in line with previous forecasts.

In an election framed as a choice between “peace and war” by China, which deems the DPP’s governance as “incompatible” with cross-strait peace, Lai’s victory comes at a crucial moment amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Taiwan’s presidential election: Who are the candidates in the high-stakes vote?

China military tells US it will 'never compromise' on issue of Taiwan

Taiwanese youth voice income, housing concerns ahead of crucial elections