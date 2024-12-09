Taiwan says China has sent naval ships into nearby waters ahead of anticipated drills

Associated Press
·1 min read
FILE - A Taiwan national flag flutters near the Taipei 101 building at the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China's military appears to be preparing for widely anticipated drills in response to a recent visit by Taiwan's president to Hawaii and Guam.

Taiwan's defense ministry said Monday that it detected Chinese naval and coast guard ships entering the Taiwan Strait and the western Pacific and that China had restricted airspace along its southeast coast through Wednesday.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Chinese side.

A Taiwan defense ministry statement said it has set up an emergency response center and launched combat readiness exercises. It did not say what those exercises entailed.

The Chinese government says Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes American support and military sales to the self-governing island. Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te made stops in Hawaii and Guam during a weeklong tour of the Pacific that ended Friday.

China maintains that Taiwan is a province that should not have its own president or foreign relations.

“It must be pointed out that there is no such thing as a defense ministry in Taiwan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said when asked about the Taiwanese statement. “Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan issue is China’s internal affairs. China will firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China, which views Lai as a separatist, held major military exercises around Taiwan following his inauguration in May and his national day speech in October. It also held a major drill after Nancy Pelosi, then the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan in 2022.

The Taiwan defense ministry statement said China had restricted air space in seven zones off Fujian province, which faces Taiwan, and off Zhejiang province, which stretches north from Fujian to Shanghai.

Latest Stories

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Standing Ovation After Taking a Subtle Swipe at Trump

    Senator Mitch McConnell took a subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump during a speech on Saturday night. Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential library, the Kentucky Senator claimed that current “influential voices” were forgoing the threat of China and Russia and neglecting the history of the Cold War. “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled is

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • Fact check: Trump, repeating old lies on ‘Meet the Press,’ falsely claims US is the only country with birthright citizenship

    President-elect Donald Trump repeated numerous false claims during an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” – including his old lie that the US is the world’s only country with birthright citizenship.

  • Trump says he can't guarantee tariffs won't raise US prices and won't rule out revenge prosecutions

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump said he can't guarantee that his promised tariffs on key U.S. foreign trade partners won't raise prices for American consumers and he suggested once more that some political rivals and federal officials who pursued legal cases against him should be imprisoned.

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • RBG's granddaughter wants to ask Musk why he needed lies to help Trump | Opinion

    You can count on Elon Musk misleading you, and using proxies to hide his actions. Only a fool would trust anything he says now.

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Jon Stewart slams media speculation of Trump presidency

    “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart criticized the media’s coverage of President-elect Trump’s incoming presidency, questioning whether some speculation is doing more harm than good. “We don’t know what’s going to happen when Donald Trump takes over. Unfortunately, we can’t see into the future, but we have to be prepared for all outcomes. I don’t…

  • Haley on Biden’s pardon reversal: ‘He thought he was going to be president again’

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) recently weighed in on the reason behind President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, pointing to the twists and turns of the presidential election cycle. Biden, who announced on Sunday that he would offer clemency to Hunter Biden for his federal gun and tax charges, had previously vowed…

  • An Alabama couple were ardent Trump supporters. Then their trans son told them he wanted to die

    Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports

  • CSIS says it will disclose 'some information' about foreign interference to Pierre Poilievre

    Canada's spy agency says it will disclose "some information" about foreign interference to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has resisted getting the national security clearance he needs to review classified documents about the issue because it would muzzle him.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told CBC News on Saturday that it's determined "the disclosure of some information to the leader of the Official Opposition through a threat reduction measure is appropriate."Class

  • Syrian government falls in stunning end to 50-year rule of Assad family

    BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family after a sudden rebel offensive sprinted across government-held territory and entered the capital in 10 days.

  • Israel seizes Golan buffer zone after Syrian troops leave positions

    PM Netanyahu said the 1974 disengagement agreement had "collapsed" with the rebel takeover of Syria.

  • Financial Experts’ 2025 Predictions for Inflation Under Trump

    Every President has a major impact on inflation. Policies around government spending, taxation, and trade relations influence the prices of goods and services. President-elect Donald Trump will return...

  • Is Thom Tillis toast? ‘It’s not going to be an easy path’ | Opinion

    The political temperature is rising for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis ahead of his potential reelection. | Opinion

  • Ford chief of staff missing months of government messages after 'inadvertent error'

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff is missing months worth of texts, including messages relating to government business. Isaac Callan explains how the messages went missing and what could happen next.