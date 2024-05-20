Taiwan's new president sworn in amid China tensions

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: :: Lai Ching-te takes office as Taiwan's new president

:: Taipei, Taiwan

:: May 20, 2024

Lai was sworn in at the Japanese-colonial-era presidential office in central Taipei, taking over from Tsai Ing-wen, having served as her vice president for the past four years.

Lai will express goodwill towards China in his inauguration speech at the Japanese-colonial era presidential office in central Taipei, and call for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to pursue peace, according to a senior official briefed on the matter.

Beijing views proudly democratic Taiwan as its own territory, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Lai has offered talks, which have been rebuffed, and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Taiwan has faced on-going pressure from China, including regular air force and navy activities close to the island, since January's election victory by Lai, who is 64 and widely known by his English name William.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Taiwan's new president to extend goodwill to China in inauguration speech

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's next president Lai Ching-te will express "concrete" goodwill towards China in his inauguration speech on Monday, and call for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to pursue peace, according to a senior official briefed on the matter. Lai, who takes over from President Tsai Ing-wen having served as her vice president for the past four years, will say that Taiwan will continue to be a promoter of regional peace and stability, the official said. Beijing views proudly democratic Taiwan as its own territory, over the strong objections of the government in Taipei, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

  • Taiwan's new president inherits a strong foreign policy position but political gridlock at home

    In a campaign ad for Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te, incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen was shown driving with Lai in the passenger seat, exchanging reflections on their years governing together. Tsai later turned over the driving to Lai, who was joined by running mate Bi-khim Hsiao. The message was clear: Lai would steer the island in the direction set by Tsai, who after eight years in power was barred from running again.

  • Lai Ching-te inaugurated as Taiwan's president in a transition likely to bolster island's US ties

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its new president Monday, installing a relative moderate who will continue the self-governing island democracy’s policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defenses against China. Thousands of people gathered in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei for the ceremony. Donning white bucket hats, the attendees watched on large screens the ceremony’s emcees narrating Lai’s arrival. The swearing-in was to be foll

  • SNL’s Michael Che Nails Colin Jost With Best Joke Swap Prank Yet

    NBC/screengrabAbout midway through the final “Weekend Update” of Saturday Night Live’s 49th season, Michael Che told a joke about King Charles and Meghan Markle that drew loud enough groans from the studio audience that he felt the need to remark, “I thought they’d like that, Colin.”But that reaction was nothing compared to what followed at the end of the segment when Che and Colin Jost brought back their recurring “joke swap” bit where they each cold-read the most offensive jokes the other coul

  • John Stamos Shares Full House Reunion Photo With Olsen Twins in Honor of Bob Saget’s Birthday

    John Stamos has shared a never-before-seen Full House reunion photo, complete with the Olsen Twins, in a touching tribute to his late co-star, Bob Saget. “Happy Birthday, Bob,” Stamos wrote in the caption beneath an Instagram post featuring former co-stars Jodie Sweetin, Ashley Olsen, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure, Scott Weinger and Full …

  • Trump Ends NRA Speech With ‘Horror’ Warning Set to Dramatic QAnon Music

    Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump followed up his endorsement by the National Rifle Association on Saturday with a speech stoking fears of the government under Joe Biden “coming for your guns,” and a bizarre monologue set to dramatic music resembling a song favored by QAnon.Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Ca

  • Opinion: I changed my mind about the strength of the prosecution’s case against Donald Trump. Here’s why

    The prosecution in Trump’s hush money trial made a significant error announcing they were resting their case after calling Michael Cohen as their final witness and not having a key witness to corroborate Cohen’s claims, writes attorney Stacy Schneider.

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, search under way

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.

  • Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’

    "It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream

  • Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party

    Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

  • Trump's hush money verdict hinges on a single piece of paper. See the most important evidence in the case.

    It's called People's Exhibit 35 — and its "Holy @#&!" contents will clinch or crash Donald Trump's hush money case. We walk you through it here.

  • Iran's hard-line president still missing after likely helicopter crash in foggy, mountainous region

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday, sparking a massive rescue operation in a fog-shrouded forest as the public was urged to pray. As the sun rose Monday, Raisi and the others on board remained missing more than 12 hours after the likely crash, with Turkish drone footage suggesting the helicopter went down in the mounta

  • French security forces work to regain control of airport highway in violence-scorched New Caledonia

    Using armored vehicles and backhoes to shove aside charred barricades, French security forces worked Sunday to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French Pacific archipelago where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. An eventual reopening of the Nouméa-La Tontouta airport to commercial flights could allow stranded tourists to escape the island where armed clashes, arson, looting and other mayhem have prompted France to impose a state of emergency. The airport, with routes to Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and other destinations, closed Tuesday as protests against voting reforms opposed by pro-independence supporters degenerated into widespread violence, leaving a vast trail of destruction.

  • Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal

    Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.

  • Russia is finally getting serious about its war, and it spells trouble for Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.

  • Republicans who showed up at Trump’s NYC trial were way out of their lane | Opinion

    A shameful attempt by Speaker Johnson and others in NYC to tip the scales of justice | Letters

  • The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army

    On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August

  • MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Calls Out Justice Samuel Alito’s Hypocrisy for Flying Upside-Down US Flag | Video

    She says the Supreme Court faces an ethical crisis as conservative members flaunt partisanship The post MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Calls Out Justice Samuel Alito’s Hypocrisy for Flying Upside-Down US Flag | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video

    Yes, Tim Scott made it too The post ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video appeared first on TheWrap.