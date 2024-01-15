Taiwan's voters choose democracy again, despite China's disinformation and interference

The next chapter in Taiwan’s democracy has begun. On Saturday, the people of Taiwan elected Lai Ching-te as president and Bi-khim Hsiao as vice president in the eighth presidential election since 1996.

The Kuomintang Party, Democratic Progressive Party and Taiwan People’s Party are the three major parties in Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, with the Kuomintang holding a simple majority. The successful completion of another free and fair election demonstrates Taiwan’s status as a mature and vibrant democracy.

The implications of Taiwan’s election go beyond the island itself. The world is watching. Several hundred international reporters converged on Taiwan for election night, affirming the assertion by many news outlets that Saturday's vote is one of the world’s most consequential elections of 2024.

It is not hard to see why. Against the backdrop of Taiwan’s democratic achievements is the threat from the People’s Republic of China, which has steadily increased its aggression against Taiwan in recent years. The PRC has deployed disinformation as well as diplomatic, economic and hybrid “gray zone” coercive methods to interfere in Taiwan’s democratic process.

Such tactics are rooted in fear, as Taiwan proves that democracy is a universal value that can prosper in a similar culture just 100 miles from the PRC’s coast.

Supporters of Taiwan's ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te wait for results in the presidential election in Taipei on Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwan's presidential vote is considered one of the world’s most consequential elections of 2024.

Freedom to vote is a powerful weapon against authoritarianism

Yet with every election, Taiwan’s society becomes more determined and resilient to defend our freedom and democracy. The people of Taiwan have made clear that only a democratically elected government has the right to represent Taiwan in international society, and no amount of coercion in any form will change that. The freedom to vote is one of the most powerful weapons against authoritarianism.

Over the past eight years, Taiwan has built a strong partnership with the United States as a result of our mutual devotion to a free and democratic way of life. But the values we share are under siege: Democratic norms are eroding worldwide, Russia’s unjust war against Ukraine continues, and China has grown in external aggression and internal repression.

Just as facing a foreign threat requires internal unity, so only can international democratic solidarity fend off the global authoritarian threat to democracy.

Stop following China. United Nations is ruled by 'we the peoples,' not authoritarian regimes.

Among the struggles and conflicts between democracy and authoritarianism, Taiwan plays a key role in, and is essential to, global peace.

As global support for Taiwan has grown stronger, Taiwan will continue to collaborate with the United States and the international community to pursue peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. It is in the best interests of all countries and a shared responsibility between both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

From left, President-elect Lai Ching-te and Vice President-elect Bi-khim Hsiao celebrate winning the election on Jan. 13, 2024, in Taipei, Taiwan. Lai, the current vice president and a member of the governing Democratic Progressive Party, was opposed by China. Hsiao is Taiwan’s former envoy to the United States.

Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation will remain a priority

When Taiwan’s new president assumes office in May, strengthening the Taiwan-U.S. relationship will be at the top of his agenda. In light of the geopolitical challenges we’re facing in the region, Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation will remain a priority.

We have increased our defense budget and enacted comprehensive security reforms to demonstrate our staunch determination to defend ourselves, signaling to China that any military action is not worth the cost.

No to communist 'one China' policy: US House speaker meets with Taiwan's president and China sends warships. Now what?

We also seek to build upon our achievements in economics and trade. Taiwan and the United States have further enhanced the bilateral economic partnership under the Taiwan-U.S. Initiative on 21st Century Trade. As a reliable trade partner, Taiwan will continue to work with the United States to enhance the stability and resilience of global supply chains. And it also is crucial to sign an avoidance of double taxation agreement to assist companies from Taiwan that are looking to expand investment in the United States and vice versa.

Today, "Taiwan Can Help" is a widely recognized slogan around the globe. When assistance is needed or natural disasters occur in other countries, Taiwan is always willing and ready to provide its support and offer aid.

Given that Taiwan has much expertise and experience to share with the world, there is an urgent need to include Taiwan in the United Nations system. We are grateful that the United States has been very supportive of Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations and has encouraged many countries to follow suit.

As a force for good, Taiwan will continue to focus on substantive initiatives in our robust partnerships with the United States and other like-minded countries. At a time when global democracy is being challenged and authoritarian powers are on the march, Taiwan stands as a beacon of democracy in East Asia.

The people of Taiwan have chosen the way of democracy, and we are resolved to never let anyone alter this path.

Alexander Tah-Ray Yui is the Taiwan government’s representative to the United States.

