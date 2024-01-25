Takeaways from the Heat’s loss to Memphis -- Miami’s fourth consecutive setback

Five takeaways from the Heat’s 105-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Kaseya Center:

▪ The Heat rallied late but ultimately sustained a fourth consecutive bad loss, this against a Memphis team missing nine players, including two-time All Star Ja Morant and three other starters.

So how do you lose at home to an injury-ravaged 16-27 team whose best available player (Jaren Jackson Jr.) shoots 5 for 21 from the field?

By shooting poorly (40.2 percent), handling the ball carelessly (17 turnovers leading to 24 Memphis points) and allowing the Grizzlies to nail a bunch of threes.

In the process, the Heat (24-20) lost its fourth in a row and failed to reach 100 points for the fourth time in five games. Miami has the third-most sub-100 point games in the league.

The Heat was undone by persistent turnover issues and more errant shooting – including 11 for 33 on threes. And Miami shot just 21 for 44 in the paint and 15 for 27 at the rim.

Meanwhile, Memphis shot 17 for 36 on threes (47.2 percent).

Down 82-68 to open the fourth quarter, Miami unleashed a 12-4 run to cut a 14-point deficit to 90-85 with just under six minutes left.

A Duncan Robinson three left the Heat down four, but Jackson’s basket put Memphis up six, and Bam Adebayo missed two shots in the basket area.

Jimmy Butler then took an elbow to the face from Vince Williams Jr., drawing blood.

Terry Rozier, in his Heat debut, then drove and dished to Caleb Martin, who hit his third three-pointer of the quarter to pull Miami to within 96-93. Tyler Herro hit a three to pull the Heat to within 98-96.

But after a turnover by Jackson, Rozier missed a three with 1:27 left, leaving Memphis still up two. Williams then hit an open corner three, putting the Grizzlies up five.

And after a miss by Adebayo, nobody covered the backcourt defensively and John Konchar had an easy layup to push the Grizzlies’ lead back to seven with 47 seconds left.

Memphis closed the game on a 7-0 run.

At one point midway through the fourth quarter, Jimmy Butler, Adebayo and Tyler Herro all had 15 points.

Butler finished with 15, closing with as many turnovers (four) as baskets from the field. He took only 10 shots.

Herro finished with 18 points on an 8 for 15 shooting night and also committed four turnovers.

Adebayo (15 points) was a menace defensively (six blocks) and on the glass (15 rebounds) and dished out six assists but struggled offensively (shooting 4 for 13) against reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jackson, among others.

Per the Heat, Adebayo became the first player in team history to produce at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, six blocks and six assists.

▪ Terry Rozier’s Heat debut had some good moments but was largely unremarkable.

There was one signature moment, when Rozier left Xavier Tillman in his tracks with a crossover dribble and hit a driving scoop shot to leave Miami down nine early in the fourth.

Then there was another, when another Rozier scoop shot left the Heat down 90-85 and 5:41 left.

He finished the night with nine points on 3 for 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 on threes, in 29 minutes. He had five assists, four rebounds, two steals and three turnovers.

Rozier entered averaging 23.2 points, 15th in the league.

He played off the bench for the first time since April 2019, when he played for the Celtics. That ended a streak of 199 consecutive starts.

Rozier entered to applause with 3:37 left in the first quarter and the Heat down four and scored his first Heat points 2:02 later on two free throws after being fouled driving to the basket.

He shot 1 for 5 in the first half, missing three shots on drives to the basket and another on a three.

▪ The Heat’s offensive malaise continued.

Miami’s shooting and scoring have regressed badly in the continued absence of rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., who missed his fifth game in a row with a groin injury.

Wednesday was a slog from the start; Memphis opened 0 for 6 and still led 8-6 early.

The Heat entered averaging 95 points and 17 turnovers and shooting 31 percent on threes in a three-game losing streak featuring lopsided losses at Toronto and Orlando, sandwiched by a heartbreaking home loss to Atlanta.

This one, offensively, looked very much like the last three - ugly and inefficient and disjointed.

Miami shot 33 percent from the field and 25 percent on threes (4 for 16) in falling behind 49-42 at the half. This was nothing new; the Heat had trailed by 13 points per game over its past three first halves.

At one point, the Heat missed 14 consecutive shots before Rozier’s only first half basket.

Some of the missed shots were well contested, but the Heat also continued missing shots at point blank range and misfiring on too many open threes (nobody was in the same area code as Haywood Highsmith on one of those misses).

After averaging 114.3 points per game in November and 114.8 in December, the Heat has slumped to 103.8 points per game in January on 34 percent three-point shooting. Miami entered the month shooting nearly 38 percent on threes, among the best in the league.

And now the NBA’s best team - Boston (34-10) - comes to Kaseya Center on Thursday night (7:30 p.m., TNT) averaging 120.3 points per game. So the Heat likely won’t be able to survive another poor offensive night on Thursday.

▪ Erik Spoelstra tried his 24th different starting lineup.

The newest quintet featured Highsmith and Josh Richardson alongside Butler, Adebayo and Herro. And that group wasn’t awful.

The five starters outscored Memphis 20-14 to start the game and 18-17 to start the second half.

Richardson’s insertion in the starting lineup could be temporary; Rozier ultimately could replace him.

Highsmith had two steals but Miami was outscored by nine in his 24 minutes.

▪ The bench wasn’t very good for three quarters but very good in the fourth.

Miami’s reserves (Kevin Love, Rozier, Martin, Robinson, Thomas Bryant) shot a combined 1 for 13 in the first half.

Meanwhile, GG Jackson, playing his 12th NBA game, outscored the Heat bench on his own in the first half en route to hitting four three pointers on a 17 point night.

Love missed all three of his shots in five first half minutes, then left for the night because he was feeling ill.

But Martin and Robinson came alive later.

Robinson missed his first four shots before hitting three baskets during Miami’s comeback, including a three-pointer that pulled Miami within 94-90. He closed 3 for 9 from the field on a seven-point night.

Martin didn’t hit a basket from the field until hitting two threes early in the fourth. Since last Monday’s win against Brooklyn, the Heat has been outscored by 54 points with Martin on the floor until his outstanding fourth quarter Tuesday. He finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two turnovers.