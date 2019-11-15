Taken in by Kenya as young refugee, Regina boxer returns to country to help train coaches

When Moses Moses was just a child, civil war broke out in what is now South Sudan, where he was born. His family didn't know where they were going to go or what would come next.

Eventually, they were taken in as refugees in neighbouring Kenya.

"If they didn't take us in, who knows where we'd be today," said Moses.

While in Kenya, his family applied to immigrate to Canada. They came here 27 years ago, and Moses went on to make a career in boxing.

Now living in Regina, Moses returned to Kenya last month to share his boxing experience as a way to say thank you to the community that took him in.

But the 41-year-old, who is one of the boxing instructors at Regina's New Line Boxing Club, wanted to learn what the community needed, instead of just bringing his own ideas.

To do that, Moses went to Nairobi, Kenya, and met with the president of the Nairobi County Boxing Association, as well as a number of boxing clubs involved in the association. The biggest needs, he learned, were equipment and training facilities, along with developing coaching strategies and skills.

"So what I'm doing is I'm giving my knowledge of coaching to them — so that they can also be coaches that can produce high-calibre boxers," Moses said.

Boxing program a chance to 'see the different world'

Moses is now back in Regina to plan and develop a two-week training camp he'll deliver in Nairobi next year. He hopes to also take some former boxers, colleagues and young boxers along with him for the next trip.

"We're taking documents — manuals on coaching, manuals on officiating, athlete-development manuals," he said, which the Kenyan boxers can then use to continue training.

"It's also a great opportunity for youth in Canada to have," he said, "to be able to go to Kenya, and experience life in Kenya … different cultures, different traditions, and see the different world."

Long-term, Moses hopes to develop a community boxing training facility in Nairobi, where youth in school can come and train. Being connected to the school would create an incentive for boxers to keep studying, Moses says.

