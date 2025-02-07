Takeway fined over 'ostrich' curry which was sheep

The dish from Thirsk's Jaipur Spice was tested and found to contain sheep meat rather than ostrich [Google/North Yorkshire Council]

A takeaway restaurant has been fined more than £1,500 for serving a curry which was said to contain ostrich meat but actually contained meat from sheep.

Abdul Malik Ali, of Amalik Cafe Ltd, Thirsk, pleaded guilty to offences under the Food Safety Act 1990 when he appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Ali ran the Jaipur Spice at the Busby Stoop Inn, near Thirsk, when North Yorkshire Council trading standards officers bought a meal from there in December 2023 which was described as ostrich curry but, after being tested, it was instead found to contain sheep meat.

In his defence, Ali said a temporary chef had mistakenly selected the wrong meat while preparing the meal.

Ali was handed a £237 fine and ordered to pay a further £400 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Meanwhile, Amalik Cafe Ltd was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £672 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Greg White, North Yorkshire Council's executive member for regulatory services, said: "We will not allow producers to deceive their customers and we will take action against those who break the law.

"If a person pays for an ostrich dish, then they should be given ostrich and not a cheaper alternative."

