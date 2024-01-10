Takhini River Bridge near Whitehorse to be widened for pedestrians, cyclists

From left, Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott, Yukon Highways Minister Richard Mostyn, and Kwanlin Dun First Nation Chief Sean Smith, at a news conference on Jan. 10, 2024 to announce funding for 4 infrastructure projects, all aimed at encouraging active transportation. (Meribeth Deen/CBC - image credit)

The federal and Yukon governments will spend $8.5 million to upgrade the Takhini River Bridge near Whitehorse, starting next year. The plan is to make it safer for pedestrians, cyclists and others using active transportation.

The project, announced Jan. 10, is one of of four Yukon projects that will receive federal funding. All of the initiatives are aimed at promoting active transportation, in and around Whitehorse and Watson Lake.

The Takhini River Bridge, on the North Klondike Highway just north of the city, is currently only wide enough for two lanes of vehicle traffic. The plan is to add a pathway with lights onto the existing bridge using cantilevers.

The bulk of the funding — $6.37 million — is coming from the federal Active Transportation Fund, with the rest being covered by the territory.

Along with the cantilevered pathway, work will be done to add three kilometres of painted shoulder lanes on the approaches to the bridge.

Yukon Highways Minister Richard Mostyn said at a news conference on Wednesday that the bridge is "crucial" for people travelling to and from the city, but that some commuters and local residents feel unsafe using it in its current condition.

A file photo of the Takhini River Bridge on the North Klondike Highway outside of Whitehorse. Work will begin next year to add a cantilevered walkway to the existing bridge. (Yukon Government)

"If you've ever travelled it, coming down that bend and stuff, it is not only a dangerous crossing but it is particularly dangerous for people who are commuting on bike," Mostyn said.

"The end result will be a bridge that is safer for active commuters and drivers alike."

The work is epxected to begin in 2025 and take about a year, the minister said.

Other projects to receive funding on Wednesday include:

$4.2 million to upgrade the McIntyre Drive corridor in Whitehorse, adding crosswalks, pedestrian and cycling facilities, and traffic-calming infrastructure. $3 million of that funding is from Ottawa, the rest from the City of Whitehorse.



$1.46 million to improve safety infrastructure along highways in Watson Lake for active transportation users, including streetlights and crosswalks. Of that funding, Ottawa is providing $1.12 million, the Yukon government is providing $305,834, the Town of Watson Lake and the Liard First Nation are each chipping in $34,583.



$43,440 from the federal government to design improvements to the trail system around Wye Lake and a new pathway through the signpost forest in Watson Lake.

"These projects will help residents stay active, and get to their destinations in cleaner, safer, and healthier modes of travel," said Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, at Wednesday's news conference.

Mostyn said promoting active transportation is a key part of the territorial government's Our Clean Future strategy, which aims to reduce the territory's carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, and to hit net zero by 2050.

"We're trying to make people walk, bike, do whatever they can to get away from cars," said Mostyn.