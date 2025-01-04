Takhini River Bridge still a safety concern for local resident, MLA

The Takhini River Bridge is located north of Whitehose. (Yukon government - image credit)

A longtime resident and a Yukon MLA say a bridge north of Whitehorse is a safety concern.

Liz Reichenbach, who lives in Hidden Valley, says the Takhini River Bridge is increasingly unsafe. She's been living in the area for almost 20 years.

Brad Cathers, the Yukon Party MLA for Lake Laberge, where the bridge is located, agrees. Cathers said he regularly hears concerns about the bridge and close calls.

The bridge has long been a safety concern, in part because of an inclined curve near the bridge that can be slippery in winter. The bridge underwent a safety review in 2015 following a serious collision. Last weekend, the Hootalinqua fire department said on Facebook it had responded to multiple crashes north of the bridge and warned about the slippery roads.

In January 2024, the territorial and federal governments announced an $8.5-million project to widen the bridge and make it more pedestrian-and cyclist-friendly, but the territory has stopped short of committing to widening the vehicle lanes themselves just yet.

Reichenbach said she travels the North Klondike Highway on a regular basis. This includes traversing the bridge. She said she's had to stop on one end of the bridge to let other vehicles pass, if she sees them early enough.

Citing increased traffic and tourists, Reichenbach said the area has the potential for accidents — especially for people who aren't aware ahead of time of the curve and sharp access onto the bridge, and for drivers who meet larger vehicles in the oncoming lane.

A long curve on an incline turns into the Takhini River Bridge.

A long curve on an incline turns into the Takhini River Bridge. (Google Maps)

"There's hardly enough room for you to be comfortable driving, passing each other," she said. "Then, to be passing such big vehicles, it's even worse. And there are times when there are such wide vehicles that there's no way [you can] truly pass."

Reichenbach said she believes part of the problem is the government dragging its heels when it comes to the safety of the bridge and the area around it.

Cathers said the bridge continues to be a high priority for his constituents. He said people have two main concerns they want to have addressed: the narrowness of the bridge, and safer approaches to the bridge.

"There have been a number of accidents on approaches to the bridge and there have been many, many close calls on the bridge itself," he said.

Cathers said close calls don't show up on accident statistics. He said many of his constituents in the area worry it's only a matter of time before there's a serious accident on the bridge itself.

The Yukon government did not make anyone available for an interview. In an emailed response, it said: "The government remains committed to improving safety in the area the bridge is regularly monitored as part of a "comprehensive bridge inspection program."

The government also said speed display signs, improved sight lines and line painting have already taken place.

During the latest sitting of the Legislative Assembly, Cathers raised the issue several times. During a back-and-forth between Cathers and Highways Minister Nils Clarke in November, Clarke said when the bridge is eventually replaced, the replacement will take into consideration the width of the bridge, sight lines and the approaches.

More immediately, he said, his department is doing a "thorough assessment" this winter on possible safety improvements for the bridge.