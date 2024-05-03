Taking a chance on themselves, millions of Americans join the 'boss boom'
It's a trend you've likely seen taking shape in your community. more small businesses setting up shop.
It's a trend you've likely seen taking shape in your community. more small businesses setting up shop.
The campaign to boycott Loblaw stores has officially kicked off, but will Canadians stop shopping at the grocery giant's various banners — including the Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, T&T, Zehrs, Provigo, and Dominion? Anne Gaviola explains what's prompted the boycott, and whether it will have a meaningful impact.
"Their frustration is understandable, but this kind of expectation betrays a misunderstanding of what's actually driving food prices higher in this country."
The start-up of LNG Canada, the country's first such export terminal, is likely to strain its natural gas supplies for multiple years and force producers to reduce exports to the U.S., where demand for the fuel is record high, companies said. Shell-led LNG Canada has begun testing its C$40-billion British Columbia terminal ahead of commercial operations starting in mid-2025. The terminal will process up to 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), representing 11% of current Canadian gas output.
Canadians frustrated with rising groceries prices have pledged to boycott Loblaw-owned stores for the month of May. On the same day it was set to begin, Canada's largest grocer reported a nearly 10 per cent increase in profits.
(Reuters) -Canada's largest oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources is looking at opportunities to significantly increase bitumen output at its main oil sands mine, the company said on Thursday. President Scott Stauth said the company is considering a 195,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) expansion at its Horizon mining and upgrading plant in northern Alberta through new extraction and treatment processes. Previously the company said it could add 75,000 bpd of bitumen, but Stauth said Canadian Natural had been able to enhance engineering and scale up the processes.
(Bloomberg) -- After years of skepticism, criticism and trader furore, the world’s most important oil price is working better than ever thanks to an infusion of crude from west Texas.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Arabia Steps Up Arrests Of Those Attacking Israel OnlineApple Rallies on Upbeat Forecast, Record-Setting BuybackTurkey Confirms All Trade Halt With Israel Over War in GazaHuawei Secretly Backs US Research, Awarding Millions in PrizesTrump Auditions VP Picks Before Wealthy Donors in Palm
STORY: Light-up emojis. Music for pedestrians outside. In China, electric carmakers are offering up luxury tech – without the luxury price tag – in the battle for buyers. Cars are being loaded with once-expensive interior features and technology for as low as $20,000 – less than half the cost of the average new car in the U.S. Analysts say that poses a big challenge for foreign heavyweights like Tesla and Volkswagen. This is the Nammi – on display here at the Beijing auto show. It’s made by state-owned automaker Dongfeng and sells for under $10,000. That’s around the same as BYD’s Seagull EV – China’s fourth best-selling electric vehicle. The market is also crowded with electric and plug-in vehicles that splash luxury technology. Xpeng is planning to offer an EV with high-level self-driving features – for under $21,000. Analysts say the price of specialized components like sensors needed for self-driving and screens for onboard entertainment has tumbled. That's making competition in the world’s largest auto market all the more fierce… And chipping away at the halo that once hung over foreign brands. That’s according to an outlook from McKinsey analysts released in March. Take Zeekr, for instance. It's the carmaker with those emojis. Here’s its Shanghai head of design, Javier-Garcia Gallardo: “When we see the differences between our product launch in China versus our product launch in Europe and, you know, the technical details are as important as the design and the brand. And this integration of technology is essential for the Chinese customer.” Still, German automakers say they’re not backing down. Here’s Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius: “We have a dedicated digital tech team here all the way down to providing things like in the new E-Class, you can sing karaoke. Maybe you don't have that feature in Germany. Maybe you should. But here, customers love it.” Mercedes, as well as Volkswagen, both told Reuters they’re working to deliver those so-called “wow effects” for Chinese buyers.
Retirement can seem like a faraway goal until all of a sudden, it's not. When you only have a few years left until you retire, the financial decisions you make take on a new importance. Once you're inside the five-year window, that's a good time to review your plan to make sure you're on track. […] The post How to Master the Last 5 Years Before Retirement appeared first on SmartReads CMS - SmartAsset.
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. said it believes the output of its Horizon oilsands mine could be increased by 195,000 barrels per day of synthetic crude oil, a 76 per cent hike from the mine's current capacity of approximately 255,000 barrels per day. The company, which is Canada's largest oil and gas producer by market capitalization, said the potential increase is a "long-term" opportunity that would depend on a number of conditions including government support for carbon capture an
Global fast food giants may have to dole out steeper promotions to lure inflation-hit customers who are increasingly opting to eat at home, following weak sales from the likes of McDonald's and Starbucks this week. Disposable income in the United States is declining, particularly in the lower-income cohort, while the slow economic recovery in China has increased industry-wide pressures for quick-service chains including KFC owner Yum Brands that has extended across several quarters. Packaged food companies are also feeling the pinch of weak consumer spending, especially from low-income households, as their cookies and baked snacks see a slowdown in sales.
You no longer need a college degree to get a high-paying job. Many of the top companies in the U.S., including Walmart, Amazon, Apple, Uber and Nike, have removed degree requirements from some job...
The CEO of Canadian miner Hudbay Minerals said BHP Group's $39 billion offer for Anglo American has increased the valuation of copper assets and could underscore companies' willingness to pay a premium to buy existing copper mines. Hudbay expects to launch a formal sale process for a minority stake in its Arizona Copper World project in the United States later this year after already holding talks with companies. BHP offered to buy Anglo last week, though Anglo rejected the proposal that would create the world's biggest copper miner, saying it undervalues the company.
Saving money or having the extra cash to spend as you wish can seem like a pipe dream in an era of economic uncertainty.
Tesla takes action amid slowing growth at fast-charging stations, Walmart unveils premium private-label foods and closes health clinics, and other news to start your day.
Employees at Canada's two biggest railways have authorized a strike that could see thousands of workers walk off the job in three weeks if they are unable to reach new deals on contract demands. About 6,000 employees at Canadian National Railway Co. and 3,300 at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. voted more than 97 per cent in favour of a strike mandate this week, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said Wednesday. “After six months of negotiations with both companies, we are no closer to reachi
TD Bank Group says it’s setting aside US$450 million related to an ongoing U.S. regulatory inquiry into its anti-money laundering compliance. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for Wednesday, May 1.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department's double-barreled antitrust attack on Google's dominant search and Apple's trendsetting iPhone is reviving memories of the epic battle that hobbled Microsoft before it roared back to yet again become the world's most valuable company. The parallels to the Justice Department's landmark antitrust case in 1998 could provide a window into the potential breakthroughs that could be unleashed if regulators succeed in their attempts to crack down on Googl
These days, Bruce Woodrow gets most of his groceries at one of two places: Costco, and a small grocery co-operative nestled in an alley in the heart of Toronto. The retired lawyer — along with many Canadians over the past couple of years — had been growing more concerned with the grocery industry and the profits it was turning as food prices climbed. Woodrow joined Karma Co-op as a member last spring and now volunteers on the store's finance committee. "The money, I know, is going to make an ope
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a lawsuit filed by 21 young people claiming the U.S. government's energy policies violate their rights to be protected from climate change must be dismissed, this time for good. A three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a five-page order that the case should have been dismissed after the court first weighed in on the matter in 2020, when it said courts could not mandate broad policy changes that are better left to Congress and the executive branch. While the young plaintiffs have since trimmed the lawsuit to seek only a declaration that their rights have been violated, the 9th Circuit said lawsuits must address harms that can be remedied by courts and such a declaration would not directly help the plaintiffs.
(Bloomberg) -- When Berkshire Hathaway Inc. devotees gather in Omaha on Saturday for its annual meeting, there will be a noticeable void on stage.Most Read from BloombergUS and Saudis Near Defense Pact Meant to Reshape Middle EastSaudi Arabia Steps Up Arrests Of Those Attacking Israel OnlineBiden Calls Ally Japan ‘Xenophobic’ Along With China, RussiaHuawei Secretly Backs US Research, Awarding Millions in PrizesTurkey Halts All Trade With Israel Over War in GazaThe meeting is Berkshire’s first si