We’re taking a deep dive into election misinformation. Here’s how you can help.

Keeping voters informed with reliable information about North Carolina’s elections is a top priority for The News & Observer. Now, with less than a month until Election Day, The N&O is asking readers to share examples of misinformation they see, hear and read, so we can investigate and set the record straight.

The N&O is one of eight publications across six states receiving funding from the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin to identify, record and correct dishonest election information. The partnership, which began last month, aims to provide voters with accurate information about the 2024 elections. (The N&O retains full editorial control over its reporting when it receives funding from philanthropy and grants.)

To extend our eyes and ears, N&O has also asked a bipartisan group, the Commission on the Future of NC Elections, to flag potential misinformation for our reporters.

Now, we are inviting readers to report local election information that you think might be inaccurate, or that raises questions you want answered, to https://truthsleuthlocal.netlify.app.

For example, you might see questionable information about where to vote or how to vote. From this dashboard, reporters can review submissions, notice trends and potentially report on widespread misinformation.

Already, this project has led to coverage of myths that arose after Hurricane Helene’s devastation in Western North Carolina, such as misconceptions about FEMA disaster funding. and AI-generated photos of flooding.

You may also follow our Reality Checks — like one by Kyle Ingram debunking accusations of election theft after the North Carolina State Board of Elections removed 750,000 registrations from the voter rolls.

To anonymously submit misinformation you see, create a Truth Sleuth Local account. Then, select “New Report” and fill in the form, using as much detail as possible. All identifying information in recorded responses will be removed before publication, if your report is used.

Those unable to access the database for any reason can submit a report to this form. If you have already submitted a report to the database, you do not need to resubmit it here.

If you have any questions about this project, how you can help or how your information will be used, email dome@newsobserver.com.

