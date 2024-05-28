Taking a look at Arizona polls ahead of November election
Arizona polls show a slight advantage for Trump over Biden.
Arizona polls show a slight advantage for Trump over Biden.
The 2024 election will likely come down to just six states — and there is a big fault line right down the middle of them. Numerous polls show that President Biden is more competitive in the battleground states in the Midwest and Rust Belt — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — than he is in the…
Steve Schwarzman is a billionaire cofounder of Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was eliminated from contention for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination during the party’s convention Sunday.
The Washington Post reports that the former president affirmed his support of Israel and vowed to quell the "radical revolution" protesting its actions
Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersDays before closing arguments in his hush-money trial in New York, former President Donald Trump unleashed on the judge, Juan Merchan, in an all caps-laden social media post.“The reason the Radical, highly Conflicted Judge Juan Merchan had to come up with three FAKE options for the jury to choose from, without requiring them to be unanimous, which is completely UNAMERICAN AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL, is because the Corrupt, Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, couldn’t come close
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. When he took the stage, many jeered while some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” It was a rare moment of Trump coming face-to-face with open de
"How dare you tweet this, THIS weekend," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Donald Trump's son.
"I'm a veteran who views Trump as a traitor to his oath of office." —Michigan Voter
The former president's own warning came back to bite him.
Don't believe Michael Cohen? Worried about Stormy Daniels? We walk you through 10 smoking-gun prosecution exhibits that speak for themselves.
A Missouri attendee who was given the floor made a questionable attempt at mocking Trump.
Former President Trump marked Memorial Day with attacks on the judges overseeing civil and criminal trials against him and calling his political opponents “human scum.” After a Truth Social post somberly remembering the fallen early Monday, Trump blasted President Biden and the judges in a lengthy statement. “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human…
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africans will vote Wednesday to decide whether their country will take its most significant political step since the moment 30 years ago when it brought down apartheid and achieved democracy. This national election will not be as momentous as the one South Africa held in 1994 — few have been. Then, Nelson Mandela led the African National Congress party to victory as Black South Africans who were the majority were allowed to vote for the first time. It officia
Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump was met with overwhelming boos on Saturday night as he begged the Libertarian Party for its 2024 nomination. According to one of his top veepstakes candidates, the negative reception was actually a sign that Trump is getting more popular.Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), a frontrunner to become Trump’s vice-presidential pick, appeared Sunday morning on CNN’s State of the Union, and was immediately grilled about the Libertarian National Convention ordeal. “I saw a wa
Baltic officials told German representatives they and Poland could send troops to Ukraine if Moscow gained the upper hand, Der Spiegel reported.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced plans to reintroduce mandatory national service if reelected next month. The proposal would require 18-year-olds to choose between enlisting in the military or regularly performing community work. Sunak claims the scheme is intended to protect "democratic values" that are allegedly "under threat." However, with the governing Conservatives trailing more than 20 points behind the rival Labour Party in opinion polls, the future of this policy remains uncertain. Redmond Shannon reports.
A year after their plane touches down in Canada, refugees are required to start repaying their travel loans. But it can be a challenge for larger families. Many are struggling to find meaningful work, cover rising costs, learn a new language and find their place in a new country.Samiullah Ashna arrived in Calgary with his wife and five children two years ago, fleeing violence and persecution in Afghanistan. It was a life-altering journey that took the 40-year-old father, his wife and their young
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund created shockwaves during her reign after publicly taking pageant leadership to task for bullying and other bad behavior. Now she’s tackling another challenge: running for Congress in her home state of North Dakota as a pro-choice Republican who will not “bow to” Trump, she tells Sheila Flynn
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMark Robinson, the hardcore conspiracy-theorist Republican running for governor in North Carolina, has been posting through it ever since his rise to power in 2021 as the state’s first-ever Black lieutenant governor.He’s called the Holocaust “hogwash” and described the Nazis as “upstart amateurs in terms of manipulation and murder.” Robinson’s also drawn the attention of online extremist groups, including the white supremacist forum Stor
Secession talk evokes fears of a second Civil War. But one scholar says secession is already happening in the US under a variety of guises.