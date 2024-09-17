Taking a look at the increase in political violence
The ABC15 Political Team is taking a look at recent incidents regarding political violence.
The ABC15 Political Team is taking a look at recent incidents regarding political violence.
Sarah Matthews slammed far-right conspiracy theorist Loomer as the "ultimate sycophant" who is "clearly angling" for one thing.
The Supreme Court was hit by a flurry of damaging new leaks Sunday as a series of confidential memos written by the chief justice were revealed by The New York Times.The court’s Chief Justice John Roberts was clear to his fellow justices in February: He wanted the court to take up a case weighing Donald Trump’s right to presidential immunity—and he seemed inclined to protect the former president.“I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently,” Roberts wrote to
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
As a listener, you could tell host Kara Swisher got excited when Hillary Clinton brought up Elon Musk’s unhinged attack on Taylor Swift during the latest episode of her podcast On. “Please comment on that,” Swisher implored Clinton after she mentioned that Donald Trump “had his alter ego Elon Musk say something really rotten and creepy about” Swift following her big endorsement of Kamala Harris. “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk tweeted on d
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll has some findings that should give Trump some pause, as his struggles are about a lot more than Iowa.
Donald Trump was slammed as a "deeply unwell traitor" by his niece.
The Trump campaign is blaming Kamala Harris and her Democratic supporters for the second assassination attempt on the former president.They claim that concerted attempts to demonize Donald Trump as a threat to democracy are putting his life at risk.Hours after Sunday’s failed shooting plot at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, his senior campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted a video of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calling Trump “extraordinarily dangerous” and a “threat to democracy.”Read more at
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
"I wasn't previously motivated to vote before this election, honestly, but the hate, divisiveness, and negativity from the Trump campaign is ridiculous."
An apparent assassin got within 500 yards of former President Donald Trump as he golfed in West Palm Beach on Sunday, according to Florida authorities and the FBI.Hidden in bushes near the property line of the Trump International Golf Club, a suspect with an AK-47-style rifle and scope was spotted by a Secret Service agent moving one hole ahead of the former president, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.The sheriff explained at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the agent “engaged”
ABC anchor David Muir has dismissed the criticism he received after the Donald Trump/Kamala Harris TV debate of last week as “noise.” Muir opted not to engage with the criticism leveled by Trump during a Monday appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, calling the second assassination attempt on the former president “horrific,” while also suggesting people “lower the temperature” after Sunday’s incident.Trump decried the debate as “THREE ON ONE” and vowed to not participate in a second one, and he
MPs are back in the House of Commons for the first sitting since the New Democrats ended an agreement with the Liberals that kept the minority Liberal government from losing a confidence vote. With the prospect of a snap election looming large, MPs clashed in the first question period of the fall session. (Sept. 16, 2024)
Harris' latest look marked a glamorous departure from her typical pantsuit.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump. They've been dating for six years.
In a recent TV spot, the logo of a controversial think tank is mysteriously missing from Tim Sheehy’s shirt.
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
The New York Times reporter also spotted a “go-to” move for the former president when controversy erupts.
Multiple Russian military aircraft were spotted last year with tires placed on top of them, but the reason behind this tactic wasn't completely clear.
In the same breath, Trump condemned Democrats' rhetoric and used that same rhetoric against Democrats, describing them as an existential threat to the U.S.
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sits down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who explains what he thinks is going on in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind and why he says Putin is most afraid of the Russian people.