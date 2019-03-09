Taking it all in stride: Visually impaired triathlete conquers the Plains of Abraham

By the time Annette Hollmann was stepping into her skis to begin the last leg of the ITU Winter Triathlon sprint event in Quebec City last month, the winners of the World Cup race had already uncorked the champagne.

They were blissfully unaware that out in the blinding snowstorm, a 51-year-old skier was still doggedly making her way around the Plains of Abraham.

Her 19-year-old guide, Wilfrid Gendron-Tremblay, ran alongside her in snowshoes, yelling out directions: "Easy left! Now, hard left!"

"At the beginning, we found some remnants of the track," said Hollmann after the race. "But when the track is half-snowed under, it is better not to try to use it, because if you ski by feel like I do, and the track is half there, half not there — that's when you can fall."

Hollmann is nearly blind, so every winter triathlon that she participates in is fraught with danger, no matter what the weather conditions.

But the paratriathlete takes it all in stride.

"I would much rather have this snowstorm than freezing rain," she said. "Skating in this, if you miss a turn, you end up in a nice, soft snow wall. Skiing, if you do fall, you have a soft landing."

'What a triathlon should be'

Hollmann has lived with just 10 per cent vision all her life. She was premature at birth and received too much oxygen in the incubator, which scarred her retinas, causing irreversible damage.

Her limited eyesight didn't hold her back. Living in Houston, Texas, in the 1990s, she took up inline skating "so I could move faster than the mosquitoes."

"I came back to Montreal in 2000," she recalled. "Then here, I realized, 'Hey, this place freezes over half the year.' So I learned how to skate on ice."

She took up marathon speed skating, which is how François Calletta, a speed skater himself and the CEO of Quebec City's annual Pentathlon des neiges, first ran into her and persuaded Hollmann to try a winter triathlon.

Hollmann didn't take much convincing, even though at the time, she'd never been on cross-country skis. She could run, and she could skate. She joined the McGill nordic ski club and took a few lessons.

She signed up for her first triathlon, having been on skis exactly three times.

"For me, this is the pinnacle of what a triathlon should be," said Calletta. "It's all about being accessible. To have someone like Annette taking part, it's the cherry on the sundae."

