Talent Manager & Producer Doreen Wilcox Little Joins Echo Lake

EXCLUSIVE: Manager and producer Doreen Wilcox Little has joined Echo Lake Entertainment after more than a decade at Anonymous Content.

A protégé of Steve Golin, Wilcox Little executive produced Killer Joe during her run at Anonymous, the thrilling drama directed by her late client Oscar winner William Friedkin, starring Matthew McConaughey. She was also an EP on Mapplethorpe, the biopic about the iconic photographer, directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Ondi Timoner. Wilcox Little’s film credits include the adaptation of Mason Deaver’s YA novel, I Wish You All The Best, written and directed by her client Tommy Dorfman. Alongside the Oscar-winning producers at Macro, Wilcox Little is currently producing I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter for Orion Pictures. The film adaptation of the popular novel is being directed by Oscar-nominated actress America Ferrera this year.



Wilcox Little’s client roster includes notable actors such as Sophie Thatcher, known for her roles in Yellowjackets, Heretic, and Companion; writer, director, and actress Tommy Dorfman (I Wish You All The Best); NAACP winner Gail Bean; Grammy Award winner and co-star of Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t, KaMillion; Raven Goodwin (Grotesquerie); Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us); Megan Stott (Penelope); Amy Acker (Watchful Eye); Corey Fogelmanis (I Wish You All The Best, Secret Life of Walter Boys); Jordan Alexa Davis (Flowervale Street); Michele Selene Ang (13 Reasons Why); Guslagie Malanda (Saint-Omer); as well as writer Jeffrey Hatcher, Oscar winner Florian Gallenberger, and writer Teena Booth.



“I am thrilled to be joining Echo Lake, a company renowned for its exceptional talent and significant footprint in film, television and the theater world. This move is incredibly exciting for both me and my clients, as it opens up new and dynamic opportunities for us all” said Wilcox Little.



Mike Marcus, head of Echo Lake Management said, “Having known and observed Doreen for many years, we knew she’d be a great addition to our team. We look forward to working together to advance the careers of her exceptionally talented clients, and to create new producing opportunities for Doreen”.

