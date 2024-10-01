‘Tales From the Void’ Trailer Brings Reddit’s r/NoSleep Horror Stories to Life for New Anthology Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Horror streamer Screambox, in collaboration with Cineverse and its horror division Bloody Disgusting, has unveiled “Tales From the Void,” a new horror anthology series based on stories from the subreddit page r/NoSleep. Two episodes will premiere exclusively on Screambox every Sunday from Oct. 13-27.

According to the official logline, “‘Tales From the Void’ covers a wide spectrum of horror, from creepy dolls to unborn children, unsolved mysteries to serial murders, and unexplained phenomena to creatures that stalk the night. Each unnerving tale blends genre thrills with social commentary to explore the darker side of the human psyche. Each episode of the series is accompanied by a post-show interview with the original r/NoSleep story author, hosted by ‘The No Sleep Podcast’ creator David Cummings.”

Ahead of the series premiere, the “Tales From the Void – Behind the Scenes Podcast,” which outlines the making of the show, has launched on “The No Sleep Podcast” RSS feed. Featuring interviews with directors, writers, showrunners and special guests, the first episode is now available to stream. Guests for episode one include series creator, showrunner, writer and director Francesco Loschiavo, and co-showrunner, writer and executive producer John Thomas Kelley.

Series directors include Loschiavo, Joe Lynch, Maritte Lee Go, John Adams and Toby Poser. “Tales From the Void” is produced by Envoi Entertainment in partnership with Heroes & Ghosts, Rusty Halo Productions and Paper Street Pictures. Aaron B. Koontz serves as executive producer alongside Cummings and Cineverse’s Brad Miska and Brandon Hill.

