Taliban celebrates three years since takeover of Afghanistan

The Taliban authorities began celebrating the third anniversary of their takeover of Afghanistan on Wednesday with a military parade at a former US base outside of Kabul and celebrations at cities important to the movement. Over the past three years, the Taliban government has consolidated its grip on the country and imposed strict restrictions on women, a policy the United Nations describes as "gender apartheid".

Taliban authorities kicked off celebrations of the third anniversary of their rule over Afghanistan on Wednesday at the former US Bagram air base.

Hundreds of people, including Chinese and Iranian diplomats, gathered at the base, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside Kabul, for speeches and a military parade.

The Taliban government has "the responsibility to maintain Islamic rule, protect property, people's lives and the respect of our nation", Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who was not present, said in a statement read by his chief of staff.

Helicopters had carried senior Taliban officials to the event at Afghanistan's biggest air base, which served as the linchpin of US-led operations in the country for two decades.

Taliban forces seized the capital Kabul on August 15, 2021, after the US-backed government collapsed and its leaders fled into exile. The anniversary is marked a day earlier on the Afghan calendar.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Taliban restricting unmarried women’s access to work and travel, UN report says

Two years on from Taliban takeover, Afghan women pay the price

‘Selective outrage’ marked responses to human rights violations in 2023, says HRW