Taliban say India is a 'significant regional partner' after meeting

Reuters
Updated ·2 min read
Tehran International Conference on Palestine

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban's foreign office said they saw India as a "significant regional and economic partner" after meeting with its most senior foreign ministry official, the highest level talks with Delhi since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met acting Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday.

Afghanistan's foreign ministry said in a statement that they had discussed expanding relations with Afghanistan and to boost trade through Chabahar Port in Iran, which India has been developing for goods to bypass the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in its rival Pakistan.

"In line with Afghanistan's balanced and economy-focused foreign policy, the Islamic Emirate aims to strengthen political and economic ties with India as a significant regional and economic partner," the statement from Afghanistan's foreign ministry said late on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India's foreign ministry said after the Dubai meeting that India was considering engaging in development projects in Afghanistan and looking to boost trade ties.

No foreign government, including India, officially recognises the Taliban administration.

However, India is one of several countries with a small mission in Kabul to facilitate trade, aid and medical support and has sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan under the Taliban.

Regional players including China and Russia have signalled they are willing to boost trade and investment in Afghanistan.

The Delhi meeting could ruffle Pakistan, which borders both countries and has fought three wars in the past against India.

Pakistan and Afghanistan also have a strained relationship, with Pakistan saying that several militant attacks that have occurred in its country have been launched from Afghan soil - a charge the Afghan Taliban denies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week India's foreign office told journalists they condemned airstrikes conducted late last year by Pakistan on Afghan soil.

(This story has been corrected to clarify that the meeting took place in Dubai, not Delhi, in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Michael Perry)

Latest Stories

  • Indian and Afghan officials meet again despite lack of formal diplomatic ties

    India’s foreign ministry said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi during a visit to the United Arab Emirates. India's statement said Misri conveyed India’s readiness to respond to Afghanistan’s urgent humanitarian and development needs.

  • Police arrest JetBlue passenger who opened emergency exit, prompting security concerns

    The Massachusetts State Police were called to Boston’s Logan International Airport Tuesday evening after a JetBlue passenger opened an aircraft door, deploying the emergency slide, the police and airline told CNN.

  • 2 bodies are found in the landing gear of JetBlue plane at Florida airport

    Authorities say two bodies have been found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport.

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • Social Media Users Slam Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Canada Maps

    The president-elect's "Oh Canada" post drew ire online.

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • Is Donald Trump kidding? Americans in Canada react to tariff, annexation threats

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • Trump faces growing threat of ‘gray zone’ warfare

    President-elect Trump has made ambitious promises to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and face down China, but he’s also contending with a growing threat of “gray zone” attacks from foreign adversaries, from drone surveillance to acts of sabotage in the air, sea and on land. These hybrid tactics are intentionally hard to trace, and NATO…

  • Maggie Haberman Boils Down Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Troll’ To 1 Thing

    The New York Times journalist also differentiated between the various foreign policy comments being made by the president-elect.

  • Team Trump Admits Jack Smith Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    Special counsel Jack Smith‘s final report into the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump has been blocked from release after the president’s lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is re

  • France says EU won’t tolerate attack on borders after Trump Greenland takeover remarks

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot says the European Union (EU) will stand firm in its alliance in the face of repeated comments from President-elect Trump about the U.S. acquiring Greenland from Denmark. “If the European Commission does not know how to protect us against this interference or these threats of interference, then it must give…

  • Trump blames Newsom for California’s raging wildfires

    President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…

  • Freedom Caucus Reps Are Already Annoyed by Team Trump’s Meddling

    Members of the most conservative bloc of House Republicans are already annoyed by President-elect Donald Trump’s team’s apparently aggressive and heavy-handed approach to GOP legislators, according to a report. Punchbowl reported Tuesday that some members of the House Freedom Caucus were miffed after James Braid, Trump’s incoming lead congressional liaison, phoned into a Dec. 19 meeting to pressure its members to vote for suspending the debt ceiling. That warranted private complaints among the g