Taliban profit as flights diverted around Middle East crisis fill up Afghan airspace

Arpan Rai
·5 min read
A Taliban fighter stands guard as a Pakistan International Airlines plane takes off (AFP via Getty Images)
A Taliban fighter stands guard as a Pakistan International Airlines plane takes off (AFP via Getty Images)

The number of international flights passing through Taliban-controlled Afghan airspace reached a record high this week in the aftermath of Iran’s missile attack against Israel.

On Thursday a record 191 flights passed over Afghanistan, with airlines paying the country’s civil aviation ministry $700 per flight for the privilege. The payments represent a significant and growing revenue stream for the cash-strapped Taliban regime.

Afghan airspace became off-limits to international flights amid safety fears around the time of the collapse of the Nato-allied government in August 2021, when Western militaries withdrew from Kabul and the hardline Islamist group seized control of the country.

But those planes have steadily been returning, particularly in the past year since the 7 October attack on Israel by Hamas and the subsequent war in Gaza. In the second week of August Afghanistan saw more than seven times the number of flights through its airspace compared to August 2023, data from FlightRadar24 showed.

And this shift accelerated dramatically earlier this week when Iran launched almost 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, forcing many more airlines to give up the usual route from Europe to Asia through Iranian airspace.

Data from FlightRadar24, analysed by The Independent, shows an average of 147 flights per day travelled through Afghan airspace between 19 and 30 September, not including journeys that start or finish in Afghanistan itself.

The number spiked 20 per cent to 171 on Tuesday as Iran carried out its attack, beginning early in the morning, and jumped again to 191 on Thursday, the most flights to transit through Afghanistan on a single day since the Taliban takeover.

Among the airlines whose flights are returning to Afghan skies are Swiss Air, Finnair, Singapore Airlines, British Airways, and Lufthansa.

This picture taken from a passenger plane shows an airplane flying past a snow-covered mountain range near Kabul (Getty Images)
This picture taken from a passenger plane shows an airplane flying past a snow-covered mountain range near Kabul (Getty Images)

FlightRadar24’s spokesperson Ian Petchenik told The Independent: “We’re seeing aircraft that would normally transit through Iran make use of Afghanistan airspace now. As we start to see more and more airspace restrictions [in the Middle East], airlines are making a trade-off or a calculated decision on risk – is this a safe method of operation? And is it safer than the alternative that still allows us to operate these flights?”

A video has been widely shared on social media that was taken from inside a passenger jet over the Middle East as Iran launched its ballistic missiles at Israel, showing giant fireballs visible from the plane’s window. There are reports that air traffic control towers across the region were also caught unawares as they became flooded with urgent requests for guidance from pilots.

“Airline companies, in particular of the West, received thousands of requests from pilots to avoid airspaces in Iran and Syria, forcing them to opt for the Afghanistan air corridor, which is relatively less risky,” says Anant Mishra, an Afghanistan commentator and visiting fellow at the International Centre for Policing and Security, University of South Wales.

The decision to avoid Afghan airspace after August 2021 was not just borne out of safety concerns – it was also a political decision, a means of pressurising the Taliban by denying them a source of international currency.

Overview of the Kabul city and neighboring areas captured from inside a commercial plane flying over Kabul city (Getty Images)
Overview of the Kabul city and neighboring areas captured from inside a commercial plane flying over Kabul city (Getty Images)

The amounts paid by airlines are not enormous, but neither are the Taliban’s total revenues: World Bank estimates put the de facto Afghan government’s entire income between March and August this year at just AFN 90.6bn (about $1.3bn). If flights continued at Thursday’s rate it would be worth around $50m to the Taliban.

“The idea of not allowing Afghan airspace to be used was to basically pressurise them, by not paying them overflight fees by airlines, as a way of signalling that they really need to deliver on security guarantees [and] on a number of things that the West has asked for,” says Kabir Taneja from the Observer Research Foundation think-tank in Delhi.

He suggests those considerations will always rank lower than the nightmare scenario of a military threat to passenger aviation. “There is always imminent danger with civil traffic over conflict zones, always a question mark on it,” he says.

“Be it the MH17 plane shot down over Ukraine or Boeing 737 shot down over Iran, it’s not new and it shows that things can go horribly wrong in the fog of war when it comes to civil aviation.

“Afghanistan airspace, we presume, is being seen as safer than Iranian airspace right now. We don’t know how long these changes will last.”

Flights crossing Afghan airspace at 35,000ft are less likely to be the targets of surface-to-air missiles, Mr Taneja says, adding that terrorist groups in Afghanistan just do not have those kinds of capabilities, despite access to some leftover American weapons. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), flights at or above 32,000ft in Afghanistan remain out of reach of such weapons, even if fired from a mountain top.

Taliban fighters walk past a Qatar Airways aircraft preparing to take off from the airport in Kabul (AFP via Getty Images)
Taliban fighters walk past a Qatar Airways aircraft preparing to take off from the airport in Kabul (AFP via Getty Images)

Graeme Smith, a senior analyst on Afghanistan with Crisis Group, says returning to Afghan skies makes sense for many routes across the region. “For airlines, it reduces their carbon footprints and cuts costs by giving them more direct routes,” he explains.

He argues that it is also no bad thing as long as the funding from these flights reaches ordinary Afghans, who have seen their country’s economy crash since the Taliban takeover. “The increased reliance on Afghan airspace will never amount to a very large source of revenues for the Taliban-controlled state, but every bit helps with funding essential services such as health and education,” he says.

Latest Stories

  • Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

    On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c

  • Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air

    "Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.

  • Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past

    The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

  • Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage

    Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’

  • MTG’s New Hurricane Helene Conspiracy: ‘They Can Control the Weather’

    Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges YOU to prove Hurricane Helene wasn’t an inside job.As the death toll from one of the worst U.S. storms in recent memory topped 200 on Friday morning, the Republican congresswoman and noted conspiracy theorist posted a timely reminder on X that “yes they can control the weather” and that “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”Her comments came hot on the heels of another post featuring an electoral map of areas worst hit by the hurricane, wa

  • Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally

    The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.

  • Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording

    Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t

  • Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Beach Body in (Another) Bizarre Rant

    Donald Trump spent a large chunk of his campaign rally Thursday railing not against his actual opponent, Kamala Harris, but taking pot shots at his old rival Joe Biden over how he looks in a swimsuit.Throughout his speech in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump seemed preoccupied with the push Democrats made over the summer to get Biden—a weaker candidate than Harris, according to polling—to step aside.“That was a coup of an American president,” Trump said. “They took his presidency, they said, ‘You get the

  • Social Media Reacts To Melania Trump's 'My Body, My Choice' Video

    Many people wondered if the clip to promote the former first lady's upcoming memoir was actually a campaign ad for her husband's opponent.

  • Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling

    Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)

  • Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

    Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica

  • CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’

    CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct

  • Russia is facing a 'time bomb' at the heart of its economy, economist says

    "Putin's war not only imposes on today's Russians a worse life than they otherwise would have had. It also condemns future generations."

  • Iran's Khamenei urges allies to step up struggle against Israel

    (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Friday for the first time since Iran's missile attack on Israel, describing it as legitimate punishment for what he called Israeli crimes and calling for more anti-Israel struggle. Delivering his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei said Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy". The deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the country's most powerful military force, said meanwhile that Iran would strike Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacked it.

  • Melania Trashes Her Own Husband’s Stances on Abortion and Immigration

    Melania Trump on Thursday released a video speaking out on women’s right to access abortion while another leaked passage from her upcoming memoir confirmed she once told her husband to drop a notoriously brutal immigration policy.Former President Donald Trump has bragged about his role in ending the constitutional right to abortion and says he is happy to allow the states to decide whether residents should be able to access locally a full range of women’s healthcare.His wife apparently wants to

  • Ukrainian aircraft fire British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops advancing on key city

    Ukrainian aircraft fired British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops attempting to advance towards a key city in eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian security source has told Sky News. The source shared drone footage that purportedly shows strikes on what he described as "two command centres of massive troops formations slowly advancing on Pokrovsk". The attack took place at 11am on Friday in the town of Avdiivka, which was captured by Russian forces in February.

  • Bruce Springsteen Adds Pointed Twist To His Kamala Harris Endorsement

    The "Born To Run" icon's declaration of support for the vice president was also about something else.

  • Stephen Colbert Makes 'Weird' Discovery In Jack Smith's New Trump Brief

    The "Late Show" host pointed to the special counsel's "damning language" in his 165-page filing on Trump.

  • Oklahoma School Official’s Bid To Buy Classroom Bibles Appears Suspiciously Specific

    The Bible endorsed by Donald Trump and Lee Greenwood looks like a perfect fit for what controversy-courting school superintendent Ryan Walters is looking for.

  • Top Democrats call for resignation of Homeland Security internal watchdog

    Two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress called for the internal watchdog of the Department of Homeland Security to resign on Thursday, after the release of a nonpartisan report alleging repeated misconduct and obstruction. DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari's conduct was "evidence that he has seriously compromised the public's trust and is plainly not fit to serve in a position that requires him to guard the public interest and act beyond reproach," Representative Jamie Raskin, top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, and Representative Bennie Thompson, the senior Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, said in a joint statement. A report released by the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency said that Cuffari, appointed by Republican President Donald Trump in 2019, lied to Congress about previous investigations into his misconduct, and said he wasted $1.4 million of taxpayer dollars on investigations of former senior staff in personal retaliation suits.