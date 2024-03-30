'Talk About Having a Sharp Eye!': Coastguard Spot Missing Kayaker Miles Off Florida Shore

The US Coast Guard spotted and rescued a kayaker who had failed to return as nightfall was fast approaching on Thursday, March 28.

The Coast Guard said a MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew spotted overdue kayaker Chris Smelley 2 miles offshore from Grayton Beach, Florida. “Talk about having a sharp eye,” the Coast Guard said.

“Smelley was safely transferred to his friend’s vessel that was in the area searching for him,” the Coast guard added.

The Coast Guard station in New Orleans, where the aircrew was based, said “an amazing eye by our very own ASTC McGinnis! Bravo Zulu to the crew!” Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful

