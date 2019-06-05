We Need to Talk About That Shocking Twist in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Premiere

Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale season three.

"Blessed be the fight." The teasers for the return of The Handmaid's Tale indicated we were in for a revolution, but the premiere of season three made it clear: The women of Gilead are ready to burn it to the ground—literally. What we maybe didn't expect is that Serena would be the one to do it.

Season two ended on a note of hope. After years of being complicit to the horrors and misogyny of Gilead, Serena woke up—for lack of a better word—to the harrowing realities of raising a daughter in this world. One where baby Nicole could lose a finger for picking up a book, much like the fate Commander Waterford bestowed upon Serena. It left us all wondering, Had she finally reached her breaking point? And would season three show her joining June in the resistance?

And then, in the first episode of the new season, Serena goes full-on Dracarys on the Waterfords' home. It's a shocking twist that implies Serena will play a pivotal role in the resistance. Or at the very least, after the loss of Nicole, she's refusing to let everything go back to "normal," as her husband wants.

No one knows the nuances of what's going through Serena's mind right now better than the woman who plays her, Yvonne Strahovski. "It's quite a numb moment," says Strahovski of the scene. "She really has nothing left at that point. At least, she feels like she has nothing left. She has no baby. She hates her husband more than ever. Anything she imagined for a hopeful future is just out the door. She's really depressed, is going through the motions and not really giving a shit about anything. So she does something really drastic. There are a couple of poetically ambiguous laments that Serena has this season during the height of her depression after giving up Nicole."

This season holds a deeper meaning for Strahovski, who recently welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Tim Loden. "This season is pretty full-on and personal—and very emotional also," says Strahovski. "In season two I really enjoyed diving into Serena's more vulnerable sides. We find her in that same place we left off and explore further. It's been personal in the sense that I came to set with my seven-week-old baby. Having my own experience as a new mom really inspired me this year in a lot of ways, in terms of the emotional scenes we're playing."

Make no mistake, Strahovski's gone on the record to say Serena is "pretty terrible person," but the one place we do see her humanity is in her love for her daughter, something Strahovski says made the character easier to empathize with. "Last season a fan of the show reached out to me and said something along the lines of, 'I'm a mother of adopted children. And I really relate to Serena Joy.' It was an extraordinary thing to hear because not everyone sympathizes with Serena."

She continues, "But I do relate to that, you know, cavewoman need just to have your baby in the way that she connects with her baby. We all know it's June's baby and June is the mother. But Serena fully feels that it's within her right to have that baby. That is the feeling I wanted to connect to this season. It's very powerful."

