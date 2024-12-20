How ‘The Talk’ Signed Off After 15 Seasons On CBS

“I just wanted to know why everyone is being so nice today.”

That’s how host Jerry O’Connell kicked off the final episode Friday of The Talk, which is signing off at 2,993 episodes and 15 seasons on CBS. After receiving raucous applause from the studio audience — a handful of whom have been attending the daytime talk show since day one — host Amanda Kloots choked up as she reflected on how important it’s been to listen to one other and “really appreciate each other opinions.”

“That’s what we got to do everyday,” Kloots said through tears. “It’s about talking not fighting and being apart of each other’s family.”

For host Sheryl Underwood, her 14 seasons on the show has been about “fashion evolution.” “You’ve seen things happening for me,” said Underwood, who later admitted off-camera that she never really learned to walk in heels. “I really want to thank the world for taking this fashion journey with me.”

The episode continued with a video retrospective of Underwood, starting with the moment former host Julie Chen Moonves first welcomed her to the stage to clips of her crazy costumes, her wig and weight loss journey and how she once locked lips with John Stamos. Afterwards, Underwood shared a few fun tidbits from her early days with the audience, like how former host Sharon Osbourne vomited on her during their first meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Underwood told the crowd that she vowed never to share the story unless Osbourne did first — and the latter host did, though she changed it by saying how she vomited all over her car after leaving Underwood.

Retrospectives for her co-hosts Kloots, Underwood, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Natalie Morales were done earlier in the week.

As Executive Producer Rob Crabbe promised Thursday, former Talk hosts like Chen Moonves, Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sara Gilbert, Aisha Tyler, Eve and Marie Osmond were honored in a video package that flashed back to the good times, like when the hosts went makeup free and the day Gilbert announced she was pregnant.

An interstitial featured a goodbye from CBS mainstay Shemar Moore, who said he’s appeared on The Talk 26 times.

Howie Mandel also showed up to host “The Talkies, the only award show on TV to honor the very specific work” of the show’s five hosts. Underwood, for example, was celebrated for her use of 1-800 jokes over the yers. While accepting her prize, she paid tribute to a producer who once told her to close her legs on camera.

O’Connell was then recognized for always flashing his naked chest.

The audience was mostly made up of repeat visitors, alongside CBS honchos George Cheeks, Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf. Warmup guy Bill Sindelar, who’s been there since episode 2, announced he was quitting before the final segment.

The show ended with the crew sharing a champagne toast with the hosts. “We thank you for watching,” said Morales. “We are going to miss you all so much. Raise your glasses To The Talk!”

