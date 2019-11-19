What We Talk About When We Talk About “Load Management”

“I got new shoulders.” That was how Paul George explained his performance in his first two games with the Clippers, and his first since undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Last Thursday against the Pelicans, he had 33 points in 24 minutes, albeit in a losing effort. On Saturday, George went for 37 points in 20 minutes in a blowout against the Hawks. They were a reminder that the 10th-year wing is still one of the most terrifying players in the league. What these games weren’t, though, was a chance to get a glimpse at George and Kawhi Leonard on the court at the same time. Leonard sat out both games, and the game that followed on Monday, because of a knee contusion—not because he was unable to play, but as a precautionary measure.

This is indicative of the approach that the team has taken toward Leonard all season. The Clippers have only played 13 games thus far; Leonard has missed 4 of them. At this rate, he will appear in 56 games of the 82-game season. In the past, if Leonard were to spend this much a season sidelined with injury, it would deal a crippling blow to the Clippers’ championship hopes. But here, the team is deliberately sitting him to, in their mind, improve their chances of going all the way. And they’re fine with potentially losing any number of regular season to accomplish this. Winning now and winning later—the short-term and long-term of competition—aren’t just severed from each other. They’re placed into conflict with each other.

Welcome to the wonderful world of “load management,” a philosophy that has emerged as one of the major plot points of this young season. Its logic is simple: The first 82 games are an often meaningless slog and the playoffs are what really matters; having key players in peak condition for the postseason becomes a team’s highest priority; and because players are mere mortals whose bodies register wear and tear, giving them time to rest and recover becomes a no-brainer. What had made load management so controversial is that sitting a player of Leonard’s caliber makes it less likely that the Clippers will win. Teams are willing to risk dropping regular season contests because they are assuming that doing helps them in the long-term. They have convinced themselves that losing is in fact an important part of winning.

In theory, if a team loses too many regular season games, it could cost them home court advantage in the playoffs, or maybe even keep them out of the postseason altogether, which is why they are practical limits to load management. But the Clippers seem intent on seeing just how far they cannot push Leonard, and it’s pretty easy to see why. Leonard played only 9 games with the Spurs in 2017-18 due to a still-mysterious quad injury. Supposedly, he demanded a trade because of how the team handled, or mishandled, the situation. Last season, Leonard took 20 games off and proceeded to win a title. If the Clippers want a championship, replicating the Raptors’ approach becomes a no-brainer.

All of this makes total sense if you accept the premise of load management: that the sole purpose of an NBA team is to win only when doing so is absolutely necessary. But sports aren’t just about a competitive bottom line. They are also entertainment concerned very much with their financial bottom line. The backlash against load management has come from a consumer standpoint: If you, a fan, buy tickets to a game, or even just bother to watch one on your couch , you deserve to be entertained, and a large part of that is getting to see marquee players like Leonard. While there is a flimsy argument to be made that load management actually helps the product insofar as results in a higher-quality postseason, on a night-by-night basis it’s an active detriment to people enjoying the league, which is why, at least in theory, the league now reserves the right to fine teams who bench stars for key games without ample justification.

Embracing, or at least accepting, load management only makes sense if your sole concern is one single team’s pursuit of a title. Presumably, a die-hard homer could also see it as in their best interests. Nobody in Toronto is griping about games that Leonard missed last January. But they can only do so if they go through the looking glass and start thinking like management. Players and coaches have had a hand in popularizing the concept—the earliest, most high-profile examples were attributed to LeBron James and Gregg Popovich, not their teams’ front offices. Make no mistake, though—load management only holds sway because it has become an institutional strategy. Far from being capricious or arbitrary, this thinking is built into how front offices think about the players they employ, and even those they are considering employing the future.

