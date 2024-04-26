Talking with city of Detroit Deputy COO Jessica Parker on day 2 of the NFL Draft
Jessica Parker, the deputy COO for the city of Detroit, joined us live during the NFL Draft Experience.
Jessica Parker, the deputy COO for the city of Detroit, joined us live during the NFL Draft Experience.
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
Justin Thomas had the perfect reaction to his buddy making an ace.
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen wasn't shy about his frustration with a listless crowd at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, as the team dropped game three of its first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Bereft of many opportunities for his signature "Holy Mackinaw" goal call as the Leafs skaters were held to just two goals — continuing a recent trend over the last several playoff games where the team can't seem to score — Bowen teed off on the crowd for being qui
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey doesn't have fond feelings toward commentator Joe Rogan or the sport's reporters.
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024
Utah hockey fans welcomed the former Arizona Coyotes to their new home Wednesday. Players and coaches were greeted at the airport in morning by a crowd of approximately 100 players from local youth hockey programs. The team attended a fan celebration at the Delta Center in the afternoon.
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sat out his third straight game to open the playoffs Wednesday night because of an undisclosed injury. Rookie forward Nick Robertson took Nylander's spot in the lineup against the Boston Bruins, with the teams tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. Nylander played all 82 regular-season games, scoring 40 goals for the second straight season and adding a career-high 58 assists. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis he says has affected him since before the play-in tournament. Embiid wore sunglasses to the podium after he scored 50 points in the Sixers' Game 3 win over the New York Knicks and said he's battled various symptoms such as blurred vision and dry eyes. Embiid said he first started suffering from the affliction about a “day or two” before the Sixers played the Miami H
Members of the NHL community and beyond paid tribute Bob Cole on Thursday after the legendary broadcaster died at age 90. He died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC. Cole, an influential voice in broadcasting for more than half a century, brought life to some of hockey's biggest games. TNT hockey broadcaster Ed Olczyk, a former Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs forward, reminisced about admiring Bob Cole's big-game presence d
Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft still has a lot of talent left to pick from. Here are the biggest names that experts believe will be a steal on Friday.
The 18-year-old Briton is targeting a 2025 race seat after impressing as a Ferrari stand-in at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored twice to beat the Maple Leafs. But Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe noted that he "gets away with" penalties.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Former WWE tag team The Grizzled Young Veterans are set to make their AEW debut on this week's edition of Collision (Saturday, April 27).
DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams swiftly walked on stage, looked out and screamed “Woooo! Yeah!” Long-suffering Bears fans felt his joy. Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades. “My goal is to get into as far as February as I can,” Williams said, referring to playing in a Super Bowl for a team that hasn't hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in nearly 40 years. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner kicked off an historic NFL draft Thursday ni
Tiger Woods’ 15-year-old son Charlie will tee up at an 18-hole local qualifier in Florida as one of an 84-player field vying for a spot at the US Open.