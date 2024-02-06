Talking with Court TV about the Jennifer Crumbley verdict
7 Action News speaks with Court TV about the guilty of involuntary manslaughter verdicts in the trial of Jennifer Crumbley in the Oxford High School shooting case.
Brian Steven Smith, 52, is accused of killing Kathleen J. Henry and Veronica Abouchuk
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan jury convicted a school shooter’s mother of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in the killings of four students in 2021, making her the first parent in the U.S. to be held responsible for a child carrying out a mass school attack. Prosecutors say Jennifer Crumbley had a duty under state law to prevent her son, who was 15 at the time, from harming others. She was accused of failing to secure a gun and ammunition at home and failing to get help to support Ethan Crumb
One officer was choked by the man, officials say.
Police had repeatedly said no foul play is currently suspected in the deaths of David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson
A franchisee of fast food giant McDonald's has agreed to pay a teenage girl $4.4 million to settle her lawsuit over having been sexually assaulted by a Pittsburgh-area restaurant manager who was a registered sex offender, the victim's lawyers announced on Monday. The deal between the girl, who was 14 at the time of the 2021 sexual assault, and McDonald's franchisee Rice Enterprises LLC, compensates her for the attack by Walter A. Garner in the restaurant bathroom. At the time, Garner, now 44, had served prison time and was listed on the Megan's Law website for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
A former Trump administration official who was shot in a deadly string of carjackings in Washington, DC, earlier last week died Saturday, the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Windsor police say a man is facing charges after breaking into a home and assaulting a woman, who fractured her leg as she escaped by jumping through a window.Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. on Saturday for an injured person on Elm Street.Officers were told that a man who was previously in a relationship with the woman had broken into her home and trapped her in a bedroom, police say."The victim was strangled and struck several times before the suspect threatened to kill her," poli
This is Part 2 of a two-part series on new revelations concerning the investigation into former Vancouver detective James Fisher. Part 1 is online here.The first call the troubled young woman said she made after stabbing a man during a drug deal gone wrong was to celebrated Vancouver detective James Fisher.She later told investigators that she'd driven to Burnaby's Lougheed Centre Mall in June 2015 with her then-boyfriend to sell some leftover suboxone, according to newly released court document
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence "in their living room watching Netflix." Poilievre released a new policy today that insists the current Liberal government goes too easy on people who steal cars. He says a Conservative government would make sure auto thieves spend at least three years in prison if they are convicted for a third time, and ban house arrest for those convicted of an indictable offence. Indictable off
Four Montreal businesses were targeted in a string of arson attacks overnight. Montreal police say the first attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Rivière-des-Prairies.Someone smashed the window of a business on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and set off an incendiary device inside, said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.There were two more attacks on restaurants in the Saint-Laurent borough between 2:20 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. An hour later, a
EMERSON, Man. — A Calgary man has been arrested for human smuggling after police allege he picked up foreign nationals who crossed on foot into Manitoba from the United States last month. Mounties in Manitoba say they received information from the United States Border Patrol that a group was walking northbound along a rail line toward the Canadian border near the town of Emerson. Border patrol indicated the individuals were wearing proper winter clothing and were likely to cross into Canada with
Kelly Sistrunk disappeared from a Memphis driveway Jan. 28. On Sunday, Mississippi law enforcement found a body they are tentatively identifying as the missing 30-year-old
Hundreds of communities across the U.S. have for several decades tried to reduce crime, fight gangs and tackle noise and other neighborhood problems through the use of “crime-free" or “public nuisance” laws encouraging and allowing landlords to evict renters when police or emergency crews are repeatedly called to the same addresses. Long the subject of criticism that such policies are ineffective and enforced more harshly in poor neighborhoods and against people of color, the ordinances are now
A court voids Khan's marriage with a faith healer, in the latest case against the Pakistani ex-PM.
NEW YORK (AP) — The largest public housing authority in the nation was infested by a “classic pay-to-play” culture of corruption where workers dispensed repair jobs to contractors willing to pay bribes, a prosecutor said Tuesday as authorities revealed they had arrested 70 current and former employees for illegally pocketing over $2 million. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams told a news conference that the corruption was so widespread over at least the last decade that it affected nearly a third of
LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., are providing an update on their investigation into the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team. Here are the latest developments (all times are ET): 2:45 p.m. The police officer in charge of the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team says concurrent investigations "did add complexity" to her probe. Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann declined to go into detail about why the NHL
LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — The quaint town of Littleton, New Hampshire, is seeing more tourists, drawn to a main street of shops and restaurants where rainbow colors and gay pride symbols can be seen alongside American flags. Its population of 6,000 is growing younger and more diverse, supporting LGBTQ-themed art and a local theater’s gay-themed musical. The culture change doesn’t sit well with town selectboard member Carrie Gendreau, who also serves as a Republican state senator. Last year, she sai
ISTANBUL (AP) — One person died and two assailants were shot dead in an attack on a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish officials said. The alleged attackers, a man and woman, were killed during an “attempt to attack” a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse at 11:46 a.m. (0846 GMT), Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on social media. He said six people were wounded, including three police officers. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later said one of the civilians died. Caglayan,
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled for safety. About 710,000 people statewide were without power Monday evening. The storm was the second one fueled by an atmospheric river to hit the state over the span of days. Virtually all of Southern California was unde
LAPD made an arrest in the Jan. 18 dognapping that left the owner clinging to the hood of the suspect's car.