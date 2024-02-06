Talking with Court TV about the Jennifer Crumbley verdict

CBC

Windsor police say a man is facing charges after breaking into a home and assaulting a woman, who fractured her leg as she escaped by jumping through a window.Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. on Saturday for an injured person on Elm Street.Officers were told that a man who was previously in a relationship with the woman had broken into her home and trapped her in a bedroom, police say."The victim was strangled and struck several times before the suspect threatened to kill her," poli