Talks break down between Clear Medical Imaging and union representing striking workers

Clear Medical Imaging unionized staff have been on strike in Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex since Oct. 25, 2024. (Chris Ensing/CBC - image credit)

The union representing striking workers at Clear Medical Imaging and the company both say talks have broken down, but they are pointing the finger at each other when it comes to who walked away from the table.

The two sides had resumed negotiations earlier that day, as the strike hit the two-week mark.

"Today's abrupt walkout by Clear Medical is deeply disappointing to our members who have made it clear that they will not return to work until they receive a fair deal," Lana Payne, Unifor's national president, said in a media release.

"Our members came ready to negotiate and won't back down until they get the first collective agreement they deserve," Payne added.

Clear Medical Imaging CEO Michael Reinkober said the company is disappointed that a deal wasn't reached to end the strike.

"We came to the table with compensation increases and were prepared to work hard to achieve an agreement," he said in a statement to CBC News. "Unfortunately, Unifor walked away from the table before a deal could be reached. We remain available to meet to resolve the strike."

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members at the company, who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff. The company has 11 locations in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The closure of those facilities has meant the cancellation of patient appointments.

According to the union, it previously reached an agreement with Clear Medical Imaging on two paid 15-minute breaks, "yet the employer countered today with a minor wage increase offer contingent on removing these paid breaks entirely," a Unifor news release stated.

The bargaining session included an Ontario Labour Relations Board conciliation officer at Unifor's request, with union representatives walking in with the aim to secure several dedicated days for negotiations.

"Clear Medical Imaging's proposals make it clear they aren't prioritizing the needs of their workforce or the communities we serve," said Unifor Local 2458 president Ken Durocher. "Our members want to return to work, but they deserve an agreement that respects their dedication to patient care."

Unifor says outstanding issues include wages, benefits, overtime, "and the union's firm opposition to the employer's plan to expand outsourcing to an overseas call centre at the expense of our members' jobs."

