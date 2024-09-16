Talks made it ‘more likely’ Commonwealth Games will return to Glasgow – Gray

Recent talks have made it “more likely” the Commonwealth Games will return to Glasgow in 2026, Scotland’s Health Secretary has said.

Neil Gray said it is possible the games could return as a “smaller event”, saying it is “critical” that public money is not used to fund it.

Scottish Government officials are meeting Commonwealth Games Australia on Monday to discuss the potential for the next instalment of the multi-sport event to be moved to Scotland’s largest city.

The BBC reported that the two sides are on the verge of doing a deal after the Australian authorities promised millions of pounds of investment.

The state of Victoria withdrew as hosts last year citing a rise in estimated costs, meaning Glasgow – which last hosted the event in 2014 – could once again welcome athletes from the Commonwealth nations.

There will be further talks on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Mr Gray said the Scottish Government is concerned people would compare the 2026 games unfavourably with the 2014 event.

He said: “I’m hopeful that we will be able to recognise that if we are to go ahead, this is a different games.

“This is a smaller event, fewer sports across fewer sites.

“But with good collaboration we could see something coming forward that is still positive for Glasgow and for Scotland.”

He said the “critical element” for the Scottish Government is that is does not have to commit any money for the games.

Asked if there could be an announcement today, he said there had been progress in recent talks, adding: “I think we’re in a situation where it’s more likely now than when we entered these discussions that we’d be seeing the Commonwealth Games coming to Scotland.”

The UK Government and opposition parties at Holyrood have been keen to see the event return to Glasgow, but so far Scottish ministers have been hesitant to give it their backing.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will hold a summit on Monday with Glasgow businesses to discuss the issue.

The multi-sport event is held every four years across Commonwealth countries, with Birmingham the most recent host city in 2022. Edinburgh hosted the Games in 1970 and 1986.