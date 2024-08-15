Tallinn Competition Drama ‘Summerlight… And Then Comes The Night’ Lands World Rights Deal & U.S. Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Juno Films has acquired world rights to the Icelandic drama Summerlight… And Then Comes the Night.

The film will have its theatrical debut at the IFC Center on September 20th before opening in Los Angeles at the Monica Film Center on September 27th. A limited release will follow. Juno Films will release the film in the UK in early 2025 before releasing it internationally across digital platforms and territorial licenses.

Summerlight… And Then Comes the Night premiered at the Tallinn Film Festival before screening at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where it won the Best Nordic Film Award. The film is adapted from the novel by celebrated Icelandic author Jon Kalman Stefansson and marks Elfar Adalsteins’ second film after his feature debut End of Sentence.

The film’s synopsis reads, After dreaming in Latin, a successful manager decides to ditch his career and glamorous wife, in exchange for books and stargazing, while the beautiful seamstress Elisabet cuts a surprisingly svelte path. Life for farmers Kristin and Kjartan is swell until an explosive passion, that bewilders even them, ignites his wife’s fury and a spectacular revenge. The village is truly a magical place, if you are willing to listen.

The deal was negotiated between producer Heather Millard for Berserk Films and Elizabeth Sheldon of Juno Films.

“Elfar’s film is a delightful pastiche of characters whose stories in a remote fishing village bring joy and sorrow and show the butterfly-wing thin thread between life and death on screen,” Sheldon said. “We are thrilled to be working with Elfar and Heather on the film’s release, which we are confident will touch a wide audience.”

Juno Films is a boutique film distributor. Some of the company’s recent releases include Lasse Hallstrom’s Hilma, the Gaelic comedy Roise & Frank, and the upcoming Sundance award-winner, Girls Will Be Girls. Other critically acclaimed releases include The Most Beautiful Boy In The World and What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael.

