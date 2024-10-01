Tamarac boy, 6, found a gun and accidentally shot himself, Broward Sheriff’s Office says

A 6-year-old Tamarac boy who died from a bullet wound Monday accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say.

BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue paramedics found Odaine Hall dead inside an apartment at a condominium complex located at the 5600 block of Rock Island Road Monday around 3:30 p.m., said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis.

He suffered from a single gunshot, she said.

Detectives say their preliminary investigation shows Odaine was being watched by his uncle and he found the gun and shot himself.

The shooting is still under investigation, St. Louis said Tuesday.

“BSO implores gun owners to properly secure their firearms and practice essential gun safety tips,” she said. “A firearm should always be unloaded and stored in a locked storage container that isn’t easily accessible to minors. Doing so protects children and adults by preventing unintentional shootings and incidents like this one.”

BSO has not released the name of the boy’s relatives.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.