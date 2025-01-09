Tamira Chapman and Crown Publishing Group Launch Storehouse Voices, New Book Imprint Dedicated to Black Authors

The Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, will launch new book imprint Storehouse Voices, created in partnership with Tamira Chapman, founder and CEO of Storehouse In A Box.



The new imprint, announced on Jan. 9, was founded to address the lack of representation of authors of color within the publishing industry, according to a statement shared with PEOPLE. Storehouse Voices will publish books across fiction and nonfiction genres, with the goal of “promoting the richness of Black storytelling through intentional acquisitions and hiring efforts, strategic partnerships, and authentic, equity-minded community outreach.”



Storehouse Voices was developed after the success of the Women & Words program, launched in collaboration with Storehouse In A Box and Penguin Random House. The program included a series of networking sessions and virtual workshops with aspiring authors and literary agents aimed to “demystify the publishing industry and its processes” for underrepresented authors.

“Storehouse Voices is informed by a deep understanding of the unique cultural and historical contexts of the Black experience in America and committed to ensuring that literary works by underrepresented authors are presented authentically, respectfully and powerfully across the publishing and media landscape,” the statement continued.

Paras Griffin/Getty ; Marie Sutton/Facebook Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson (left) and Marie Sutton are among the authors Storehouse Voices will publish

The editorial team at Storehouse Voices will include Chapman as publisher, Porscha Burke as associate publisher, Jennifer Baker as editorial director and Chelcee Jones as executive editor. The imprint’s list of authors so far includes Cheryl Polote-Williamson (inspirational nonfiction), Nia Gilliam (memoir), Marie Sutton (biography/memoir), Temple Day Smith (historical fiction) and Michael A. Tinsley (young adult/fantasy.)



“We’re creating a home for Black voices and celebrating the richness of diverse storytelling,” Chapman said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to the tens of thousands of Black women whose passion and dedication to excellence in literature made this moment possible, and to David Drake, Porscha Burke and Penguin Random House for their leadership and belief in the importance of amplifying Black voices.”

“Diverse authors have a home here, and we call on the brightest talent in publishing to join us in reshaping the narrative. Together, we will tell bold, inclusive stories that honor our experiences, amplify our voices and redefine the future of storytelling for generations to come.”



To learn more about Storehouse Voices, visit storehousevoices.com.

