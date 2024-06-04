Tammy Slaton Reunites with 'Spiritual Sisters' for Park Strut amid Fan Outcry About Their Friendship

The '1000-Lb. Sisters' star reunited with her road trip companions Hayley Michelle and Paola Román for a new video

Haley Michelle/Instagram Tammy Slaton (center) with Paola Román (left) and Hayley Michelle.

Tammy Slaton is strutting her stuff once again with her road trip pals — much to the chagrin of her fans.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star was tagged in a post by her friend, psychic medium Hayley Michelle, where the two of them and a third friend, Paola Román, strut slowly in a public park to a soundtrack.

“Three is the magic number 🖤✨,” wrote Michelle on the post, adding the hashtags “#magic #spiritualsisters.”

With a determined expression, Slaton, 37, walks towards the camera before breaking out in a big smile.

However, fans of the reality star continued to question her friendship with Michelle, whom they call a “clout chaser” who is using Tammy for her success.

“Ooof.. she's brought in a second person to profit off Tammy and her popularity 🤦‍♀️,” wrote one person — although Roman isn’t a new friend, and had joined Michelle and Slaton on their road trip in April.

And another commented, “I can’t with this blond girl. She’s creeping me out.”

However, not everyone found their friendship questionable.

“Guys. Maybe they are actually f—ng friends I don't know I don't care but what I DO see is Tammy not slipping up and staying active. That's all that matters. If they're good friends and a support system so be it!!!!,” wrote one comment.

And as another fan wrote, “Tammy is living her best life and I’m loving it!”

Haley Michelle/Instagram Tammy Slaton poses with Hayley Michelle on their road trip.

The comment echoes what Slaton told PEOPLE exclusively in December 2023.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don't even sleep with it at night anymore,” she told PEOPLE about the milestones she reached having bariatric surgery in July 2022. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Her bariatric surgery was such a success that she’s teamed up with her surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, to promote a line of food and drinks for bariatric surgery patients, that include snack bars and flavored water, as well as vitamins and other supplements.

Tammy Slaton/Instagram Tammy Slaton promotes bariatric surgery aids.

Slaton has lost more than 440 lbs. — her highest weight was 725 lbs. — and has been sharing how her life has changed.

“I value life now where before I hated it. I hated everything about life. And now, I'm just going with it. Life throws me a curve ball and I just do my best to jump over the hurdle…well, let’s face it. I’m not jumping nowhere,” she joked.

