Tampa athlete and mom is making 2024 the year of recovery

One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to get in shape, but what if you can’t work out because of past injuries? Well, there's a personal trainer in Tampa who is making 2024 the year of recovery. “So if you're injured, and you're feeling hopeless, and you’re just in a funk, do not give up. There is hope,” said Mia Lanz. Lanz knows what it’s like to suffer an injury. As a personal trainer, bodybuilder and WWE actress, she’s experienced her fair share.