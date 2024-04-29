Tampa Bay among worst for child abuse and neglect in the state
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. In the United States, 1 in 7 children will suffer from abuse or neglect at some point in their life. It's why Champions for Children said it's working to bring awareness to what's happening right here in Tampa Bay. "We know that Hillsborough and Pinellas County have among the top rates for child abuse and neglect within our state," Brandy Gottlieb, Director of Communications and Marketing said.