Tampa Bay Area teen who survived near fatal car crash to graduate high school

A Tampa Bay Area teen will graduate high school this month after overcoming a devastating car accident last year, leaving her on a lengthy road to recovery. When you look at Olivia Wiggins, you might see a typical teen ready to graduate with the Tampa Bay Tech High School Class of 2024. “The long scar at the top was where I broke my collar bone, and then the little ones were just scars from the glass on my windshield,” said Wiggins.