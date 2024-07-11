Tampa Bay returns for second home game in almost two months

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are excited to sleep in their own beds this week as they have played five of their last six games on the road. This weekend, they'll start the second half of the regular season with a home game against Orange County SC. "It’s massive," forward Cal Jennings said when asked about getting to come back home. "This is a very difficult league to play on the road. With the travel, with the conditions. To be back at home at Al Lang—a great surface, great atmosphere. And just to be with our families on game day. That’ll make a huge difference."