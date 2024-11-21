Tampa family grieves loss after 16-year-old's body found off Courtney Campbell Causeway
A grieving family is hoping for more answers as police investigate the death of a Tampa teen.
A grieving family is hoping for more answers as police investigate the death of a Tampa teen.
Rachael Martinez and Jose Medina leave behind four children, ranging in age from 3 to 15.
Michael Knapinski, 49, is charged with second-degree murder
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy — tortured and killed in two of the most heinous crimes in modern Canadian history — says the justice system has let them down again by denying the victims' mothers the opportunity to deliver their victim statements in person at Paul Bernardo's upcoming parole hearing.In a letter sent to the head of the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) on Tuesday, lawyer Tim Danson argues his clients have a right to confront their daughters' k
Ellen DeGeneres said that her recent stand-up special on Netflix would be her last. And now, after getting “kicked out of show business,” as she put it, the comedian has apparently self-exiled across the pond. According to multiple reports on Wednesday, DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have put their Montecito, California home on the market and fled the country to Great Britain with no plans to return—a move spurred by the election of Donald Trump this month. The Daily Beast has
The woman, dubbed Am Cyanide, is believed to be among the worst serial killers in Thai history.
The singer-songwriter says he just can’t do this one anymore.
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
Susan Smith, a South Carolina woman who admitted to drowning her two children 30 years ago, was unanimously denied parole after she appeared before the board for the first time on Wednesday. On Oct. 25, 1994, Smith, then 23 years old, strapped her sons -- 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander -- into their car seats and let the car roll into a lake near her home. At first, Smith lied to police and said a Black man carjacked her and kidnapped her sons.
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
A warrant has been issued for one of the men charged in connection to the Pearson Airport gold heist after he failed to appear in court.Prasath Paramalingam, 35, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact for his alleged role in helping Durante King-McLean escape. King-McLean is the alleged wheel man who drove a white truck loaded with more than $22.5 million in gold from the Air Canada cargo facility in April 2023.Both men also face more serious charges in the U.S. in connection with
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
A Saskatoon teen pleaded guilty in provincial court Wednesday to dangerous driving causing death in relation to a crash earlier this year.The teen, now 16, hit a pole on Taylor Street East and flipped the 2008 Honda Civic on April 14, 2024. A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another teen in the car was injured."Too much car," said defence lawyer Ron Piche in an interview."Young chap — no criminal record, of course. No alcohol. No drugs. Just really unfamiliar with the vehicle."Piche s
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who investigators said faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children is alive somewhere in Eastern Europe, police said Thursday.
"Boomers are perpetually trying to eat from a garden they didn't tend to."
Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, the man who stabbed a 16-year-old to death at a TTC subway station in 2023, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.The victim, Gabriel Magalhaes, was on his way home with a friend on March 25 of that year when he was attacked at Keele Station in the city's west end. The stabbing was unprovoked, according to an agreed statement of facts — though text messages from the killer's phone suggest he was planning to kill someone that night.O'Brien-Tobin, a 22-year-old from Newf
The veteran anchor died of Stage 4 lung cancer after being diagnosed in April
Ontario Provincial Police investigators are searching for a number of suspects after an armed robbery that happened after a man was rear-ended on a highway in Brampton Tuesday evening.The incident took place around 8 p.m., police said in a news release, in the northbound lanes of Highway 410. The victim — a 20-year-old man from the Brampton area — was just north of Bovaird Drive when his vehicle was struck from behind by another driver, police say."The driver did what he's supposed to do and he
Cher reflects on finding out she was pregnant and her relationship with Allman in her 'Cher: The Memoir: Part 1,' which hit shelves on Tuesday, Nov. 19
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia have officially split two months after the ex-WWE star filed for divorce from her former "DWTS" partner and husband.