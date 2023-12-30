Tampa man among celebrities, presidents honored on memorial space flight

Next month a historic rocket launch is scheduled to take place at Cape Canaveral. On board will be the DNA and cremated remains of more than 200 people, including three U.S. presidents. Tampa man Jim Aungst will be among those honored. His family said Jim always loved looking at stars as a kid. “It really started with my dad sneaking us onto the rooftop. Dad would sneak a telescope out there and Jim started with the Big Dipper and then point to the Little Dipper,” said sister Susan Aungst.