Tampa Police share tips to prevent theft, other crimes while holiday shopping
With less than a month until Christmas, people are putting the finishing touches on those holiday gift lists.
With less than a month until Christmas, people are putting the finishing touches on those holiday gift lists.
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
The Trudeau Liberals are touting their recent tax breaks set to roll out ahead of the holiday season. People who made less than $150,000 last year will receive a bonus cheque for $250 in the mail. There is also a "holiday" tax break on some grocery items, beer and wine, and christmas trees. But seniors who earned little to no income, and people who are unable to work, are not included, despite being among those greatest in need. Touria Izri reports.
A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said. The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said. The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.
Three men in India died after Google Maps reportedly told them to drive their taxi off an incomplete bridge spanning the Ramganga River. Portions of the bridge were washed away during a flood months earlier and a construction company had only begun to rebuild it. As Indian newspaper The Economic Times reports, the men […]
The Duchess of Sussex shared her plans for the US holiday
Police responded to a call about an "apparent suicide" at the same location where Ryan Kobayashi died after traveling to L.A. to look for his daughter Hannah
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury on Tuesday found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998.
A Toronto-area woman arrested has been arrested after scamming dozens of Taylor Swift fans out of nearly $70,000 by promising them tickets that never materialized, police say.The woman used the alias "Denise Blackhawk" while selling the tickets on Facebook Marketplace, Toronto police said in a news release Tuesday.Her victims would e-transfer her an agreed amount for the tickets — police noted some of these deals were done when tickets first went on sale in 2023 — and were assured they'd be sent
Bissonnette said he is a regular at the family restaurant, and was defending the staff from drunk patrons
Anabel Segura's 1993 kidnapping case was the center of a yearslong investigation, even though she was killed just six hours after being taken
Warning: This story contains distressing details.More than a year after a man was trapped and fatally burned inside an Edmonton smokehouse facility, 26 workplace safety charges have been laid in his death.Meat manufacturing company Sofina Foods Inc. is facing charges under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act in the death of Samir Subedi, 33. Subedi was injured on March 2, 2023, at the Sofina Foods facility at 9620 56th Ave. in south Edmonton. He died later that day after being treated i
Time to deck the halls with nostalgia.
The driver of a Toyota Camry decked out with Christmas lights is turning heads throughout Waterloo region because of the car's display of lights. And despite a warning from police, he says he plans to keep the lights shining bright.Shawn Permauloo of Paris, Ont., says the goal of the light show has been to bring joy to those who catch a glimpse of the flashy car."I saw the trend on TikTok and we actually did my brother's Acura last year but we didn't drive it around, we just plugged it in on the
Coronation Street's new producer Kate Brooks has warned that the tables will turn on David Platt in the build-up to Christmas.
Ashley Grayson, 35, offered a couple a total of $60,000 for murdering her ex-boyfriend and two business rivals
Charles Romer, a retired oil company executive, and his wife Catherine were last heard from on April 6, 1980
Officers were following a reportedly stolen vehicle before it crashed with another vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night, Ontario's police watchdog said. Five people were in the allegedly stolen vehicle at the time of the collision, Toronto police said, four of whom were arrested after being taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. The crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road, is the second collision involving a stolen vehicle in Toronto in one wee
Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene showed off their ginormous tree bringing festive joy to their home, the Prince's Palace in Monaco - see photo.
Prosecutors made the claim in a letter to the judge weighing whether the mogul should be granted bail