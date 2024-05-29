Tampa Surgical Arts | Morning Blend

The Daily Beast

Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersFormer President Donald Trump fired off a series of furious social media posts the night before–and in the days leading up to–the final crucial stretch of the former president’s hush-money trial in New York.Both prosecutors and Trump’s defense lawyers on Tuesday will begin their week by addressing the jury in closing arguments. It is unknown how long the process will take but is expected to last all day, according to the Associated Press. Once closing arguments are co