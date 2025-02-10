Tampa has tough competition for future Super Bowls
Raymond James Stadium, which is now more than 26 years old, has hosted three Super Bowls, but getting another Super Bowl to Tampa won’t be easy.
The Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation is supposed to be about the players and coaches who worked their way to win a Super Bowl. It's meant to be that ultimate moment of celebration -- something for the millions of viewers to take in. It just usually doesn't work out that…
It seems that the Super Bowl crowd this year isn’t keen to welcome Taylor Swift with open arms, as the pop star was aggressively booed during Sunday’s game when she appeared on the jumbotron. The Folklore artist was in attendance at the New Orleans Superdome Sunday night cheering on partner Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they battled it out against the Philadelphia Eagles. She was seen alongside rapper Ice Spice and stylist Ashley Avignone. At one point during the game’s first quarte
Randi Mahomes made a gesture in a Super Bowl picture with the president that she’d probably want back.
The Kansas City Chiefs probably didn't expect to get clobbered by the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday night's Super Bowl in New Orleans. How
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX
Whatever happened between the two teams playing the Super Bowl, it’s safe to say that the biggest loser of Sunday night was Drake. The rapper just suffered one of the most brutal roastings in TV history when Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning diss track, in which he calls Drake a “certified pedophile,” during the most watched entertainment event of the year, in front of an audience that sang along to the most eviscerating lines in the track, while Drake’s ex-girlfriend Serena Williams d
These photographers deserve a raise.
The ABC host was blown away by Kendrick Lamar's halftime show The post ‘The View’: Ana Navarro Predicts Trump Executive Order ‘Banning Black People From Halftime’ After Super Bowl LIX appeared first on TheWrap.
The former NFL quarterback is broadcasting from inside the Fox Sports booth
Fox analyst Tom Brady roasted Kevin Hart during Sunday night's Super Bowl broadcast. Brady's ridiculous memory and petty side came out during the Chiefs-Eagles title game. Known Eagles fan Kev
The Kendrick and Taylor ones won.
McDavid lined up next to Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner in Montreal on Monday.
Here's a look at the Super Bowl 59 referee crew, including how they're chosen and how much they'll make for the game.
A top quarterback falls to the Raiders and the Cowboys get a steal in our latest 2025 NFL mock draft: Super Bowl edition.
The former Patriots coach opted to enter the party in New Orleans away from the red carpet
The Devil Wears Prada star was spotted having the time of her life at the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday - see photos
Team USA practiced for the first time on Monday in Montreal ahead of their tournament opener against Finland on Thursday.
The Kansas City Chiefs have arrived in New Orleans for the Super Bowl. Here's what Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are wearing:
The tennis champion reflected on her crip-walking skills at the Super Bowl in a post on X, previously Twitter
Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether to continue his playing career. If he does, it appears it won’t be with the New York Jets.