Tampa woman claims UPS lost son’s $2K Macbook — then shipper said she’s making a ‘big deal’ over ‘one lost package’

After her college student son’s laptop unexpectedly died in September, Beth Gazeta rushed to purchase a replacement so he could continue to complete his school assignments.

Gazeta then shipped a nearly $2,000 Apple Macbook to her son, who lives in North Carolina, while she’s in Tampa, Florida — but it never arrived as expected.

According to an ABC Action News report, Gazeta purchased the new laptop and then took it to a UPS Store off Northdale Boulevard in Tampa. She paid for UPS’s “Pack and Ship Guarantee,” a service where the company packs and ships an item with the guarantee that if an item is lost in transit or damaged, UPS will offer reimbursement.

Gazeta also purchased full UPS insurance to cover the cost of the device. She received a receipt and tracking code after dropping off the laptop for shipment. In the days following, when she or her son checked the tracking details, a message continued to pop up alerting them that UPS had never received the package.

Here’s what happened next

After realizing something was wrong, Gazeta contacted the UPS store for assistance. She told ABC Action News, “The store said to me, I can’t believe you’re making such a big deal about this because it’s just one lost package. So they’ve really dismissed the whole thing and responsibility.”

She then filed a claim with UPS. The UPS website noted that she should expect a resolution to her claim within eight to 10 days. But months later, her son was still without a laptop, and she hadn’t received compensation for the lost package.

She took her story to ABC Action News. Once the news team got involved, UPS promptly resolved her claim and sent her a reimbursement check. The shipping company has launched an investigation to determine what happened to the package.

Before shipping a package, customers should review each shipping company’s policies to understand what to expect if shipping issues arise. UPS requires its drivers to keep a log of items with values above $1,000, and customers can request a copy of this report.

Gazeta requested a copy of the log, but has yet to receive it. While she still has no answers, Gazeta hopes UPS will honor its guarantee to other customers in similar situations.

Steps to take if a package you’ve shipped is missing

It can be frustrating to realize that your package has yet to arrive at its intended destination as planned. If you’ve shipped a package and it’s missing or lost, here are some steps to take:

Contact the shipping company. Contact the shipping company directly and ask for a delivery update. The company may have more details about your package’s whereabouts.

See if it was delivered elsewhere. Verify whether the package was delivered elsewhere, such as at a nearby address. If the package was being delivered to a building with multiple properties, it’s possible that someone else accepted the delivery.

**File a missing package claim: Delivery service companies like UPS usually have an online portal where customers can file a claim for lost or damaged packages. By filing a claim, you can initiate an investigation to find out what happened.

File an insurance claim. If you insured the package, file a claim for reimbursement. It may take time to receive a resolution, so submitting a claim sooner rather than later is a good idea.

Submit a missing mail search request. If the package was shipped via USPS, you can submit a missing mail search request through the USPS website to alert the agency that you need help locating your package. You can also submit a refund request if you used a USPS service with a money-back guarantee.

Keep in mind that the steps you may need to take can vary depending on which delivery service company you used and its policies. But if you’re dealing with a missing package or a lengthy shipping delay, try these strategies.

