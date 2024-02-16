Tampa woman hired towing company to move printing press and it broke
Elizabeth Hermann practices a lost art. She manually operates an 1890 cast iron printing press to raise images or letters, a technique known as embossing. Hermann mixes the paints by hand for one-of-a-kind prints, invitations and cards. The work is rewarding but exhausting as each piece requires Hermann to pump heavy cast iron pedals. She spent years searching for an automated but rare Heidelberg printer that would allow her to produce hundreds of cards at a time.