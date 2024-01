CBC

New Brunswickers are in for a messy start to Wednesday as snow falls across the province.The storm has closed all school districts, and some universities and colleges have stayed closed or delayed opening.RCMP are warning that travel is not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway from Saint-Jacques in the northwest to Jemseg, east of Fredericton.Shortly after 8 a.m., Saint John police tweeted, asking people to avoid Foster Thurston Drive because of slippery conditions and a single-vehicle crash