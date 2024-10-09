Tamra Judge Teases Fans Will Be ‘Surprised’ Where She Stands with Shannon Beador After “RHOC” Reunion (Exclusive)

'The Real Housewives of OC' stars have had ups and downs in their friendship but fell out after Shannon was arrested for a DUI in September 2023

Jason Mendez/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty (L) Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador

Have Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador reached a turning point in their relationship?

While exclusively speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Oct. 8, about their upcoming TWOTSCON live podcast show, Tamra and her cohost, Teddi Mellencamp, weighed in on Tamra's complicated relationship with her Real Housewives of Orange County costar and former friend, Shannon.

Fresh off taping the RHOC season 18 reunion on Sunday, Oct. 6, Tamra teased an unexpected development.

"Shannon's been close to me for a long time," Tamra began. "I can't really give anything away. I think everybody's just going to be a little bit surprised."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/getty (L) Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'

When asked if Teddi would be supportive of her decision to make up with Shannon, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admitted she would be "totally fine" with a reconciliation.

"Whatever Tamra feels like is best for her. I support her," Mellencamp explained, adding how "we all" can get into friendships with stark highs and lows. "Especially when you add in a television show [and] when you add in financials and working together and all these different things, I would say when it came down to it, I'd be more pleased if she made up with Shannon than Vicki [Gunvalson]."

While she declared a reunion with Vicki was "never happening," Tamra said she'll always "fight hard" to preserve a relationship when "I really care for somebody."



"I love hard and then I will fight hard," she said before referencing her fallout with Shannon, "It was a hurtful situation for me as well."



Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge

Over the years, Tamra and Shannon have had ups and downs in their friendship. Tamra says she staunchly supported Shannon following her DUI and alleged hit-and-run in September 2023. They were close in the following weeks but fell out before filming for season 18 of RHOC began in January 2024.

Despite this, Tamra told PEOPLE that the upcoming season 18 reunion was relatively "calm" – until Alexis Bellino, who returned as a friend of a housewife and is engaged to Shannon's ex John Janssen, made an appearance.

"That was the most explosive part of the reunion," Tamra teased. "There was a lot of tough discussions that went down. There was a lot of emotions, there was a lot of explanation to why maybe I felt a certain way, and overall, I felt like it was one of the best reunions that I've done in a very long time."

On Sept. 18, Tamra and Teddi announced their inaugural TwoTsCon live podcast event in a press release shared with PEOPLE. Taking place in Burbank, Calif., the Bravolebrities will invite some of the network's "most beloved Housewives for an unforgettable night of live podcasting, unfiltered commentary, behind-the-scenes gossip, and fan Q&A."

These special guests will include Dolores Catania, Heather Dubrow, Cynthia Bailey, Marysol Patton and more.



The live event will take place on Friday, Nov. 1st at 7 p.m. PT and fans will also be able to purchase a virtual ticket for the livestream on Monday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. PT.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing on Bravo.



