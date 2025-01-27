Tan France Joins Hulu Comedy ‘Deli Boys’

Tan France has joined the the cast of Hulu’s upcoming comedy series “Deli Boys” as a guest star.

In his first-ever scripted television role, he will play Zubair, a British Pakistani South London gang leader who is described as “smart, intimidating and dressed to kill.”

The logline for “Deli Boys” reads, “When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.” The cast is led by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh as brothers Mir and Raj, respectively, and also includes Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller and Brian George.

France is best known for starring as one of the “Fab Five” in Netflix’s popular unscripted makeover series “Queer Eye,” in which he serves as the fashion expert. He also cohosts Netflix’s design competition series “Next in Fashion” with Gigi Hadid. Previously, France has hosted the U.K. relaunch of “Say Yes to the Dress,” Netflix’s SAG Awards Pre-Show and more. He is repped by United Talent Agency and Nixon Peabody LLP.

“Deli Boys” was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader serves as showrunner, who executive produces alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. The pilot is directed by Nisha Ganatra and executive produced by Ganatra and Vali Chandrasekaran as a non-writing executive producer on the pilot. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television.

